Winter and Summer Paralympics: U.S. flag-bearers since 2004

It's a great honor to be an Olympic or Paralympic athlete. It's an even greater honor to be selected as a flag-bearer, the individual who carries the flag of their country into the opening or closing ceremony of the Olympic or Paralympic Games.

Flag-bearers for the United States are chosen through a direct vote by Team USA athletes. Led by the Team USA Athletes' Commission, the democratic process allows competitors to select peers they feel best represent the values and spirit of the U.S. delegation.

Only a select few have had the distinction of being a flag-bearer. Josh Pauls and Laurie Stephens were named Team USA flag-bearers for the 2026 Winter Paralympics opening ceremony. Take a look at athletes who have carried the U.S. flag at the Winter and Summer Paralympics below:

Winter

2026 Milan Cortina Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Josh Pauls (sled hockey) and Laurie Stephens (alpine skiing)

Closing ceremony: TBD

2022 Beijing Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Danelle Umstead and Tyler Carter (para alpine skiing)

Closing ceremony: Keith Gabel (para snowboarding)

2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Mike Schultz (para snowboarding)

Closing ceremony: Oksana Masters (para cross-country skiing and para biathlon)

2014 Sochi Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Jonathan Lujan (para alpine skiing)

Closing ceremony: Steve Cash (para ice hockey)

2010 Vancouver Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Heath Calhoun (para alpine skiing)

Closing ceremony: Monte Meier (para alpine skiing)

2006 Turin Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Chris Devlin-Young (para alpine skiing)

Closing ceremony: Lonnie Hannah (para ice hockey)

Summer

2024 Paris Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Steve Serio (wheelchair basketball) and Nicky Nieves (sitting volleyball)

Closing ceremony: Ellie Marks (para swimming) and Paul Schulte (wheelchair basketball)

2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Chuck Aoki (wheelchair rugby) and Melissa Stockwell (para swimming and paratriathlon)

Closing ceremony: Matt Scott (wheelchair basketball)

2016 Rio Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Allison Jones (para cycling and para alpine skiing)

Closing ceremony: Josh Brunais (soccer)

2012 London Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Scott Danberg (para powerlifting, para swimming and para track and field)

Closing ceremony: Brad Snyder (para swimming)

2008 Beijing Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Jennifer Armbruster (goalball)

Closing ceremony: Melissa Stockwell (para swimming)

2004 Athens Paralympics

Opening ceremony: Kevin Szott (para judo)

Closing ceremony: Trischa Zorn (para swimming)

