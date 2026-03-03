USA Basketball announces new 3x3 initiative to grow sport

Open Extended Reactions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- USA Basketball announced a new program Tuesday to bring the international version of 3x3 to young players, programs and gyms around the country.

The timing of announcing what's called 3X Play was not coincidental: unveiling a 3x3 program nationally, on March 3, was by design. The program's mission is to grow the 3x3 game particularly among young players, with framework for tournaments, leagues, skill development and rules based on age and skill level.

"USA Basketball is excited to introduce 3X Play, a framework designed to equip coaches, program directors and team administrators with the tools to make 3x3 basketball available to developing athletes nationwide," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said.

The 3x3 game is played on the halfcourt, with a 10-minute maximum game clock and a 12-second shot clock. The first team to 21 points, or the team leading when time expires, wins.

It is typically played with four-person teams, so there's only one sub at a time, and players coach themselves during games. Baskets inside the arc count for one point, outside the arc count for two points.

The 3x3 game was added to the Olympic program starting with the Tokyo Games that were played in 2021. The U.S. has medaled twice in 3x3 on the Olympic stage, winning the women's gold in Tokyo and the women's bronze in Paris in 2024.