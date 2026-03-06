Team USA at Paralympics: Notable athletes, records, stats

Open Extended Reactions

The Paralympics are a showcase of the world's most talented athletes with disabilities. The first official Summer Paralympics were held in Rome in 1960, while the inaugural Winter Paralympic Games took place in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, in 1976.

The United States has fielded athletes in every Summer and Winter Paralympics. Team USA currently sits atop the all-time Paralympic medal table, with more than 2,700 medals won across both Games. Over 1,000 of those are of the golden variety.

Here is a look at the history of Team USA at the Paralympics, including notable athletes, records, stats and more:

Who is the most decorated U.S. Paralympian of all time?

American swimmer Trischa Zorn has won 41 gold medals and 55 total medals, both Paralympic records. Blind since birth, the Orange, California, native accumulated her medal haul over seven Paralympic Games from 1980 to 2004.

Who was the first U.S. athlete to win a Paralympic medal?

Wheelchair archer Jack Whitman was the first U.S. athlete to medal at the Paralympics, winning gold at the 1960 Paralympic Games in Rome.

Who was the first U.S. woman to win gold at the Winter Paralympics?

Upper-limb amputee Cindy Castellano was Team USA's first women's champion at the Paralympic Winter Games, winning gold medals in the women's slalom and giant slalom at the 1980 Winter Paralympics in Geilo, Norway.

Which U.S. athlete had the most successful single Paralympics?

Blind swimmer Trischa Zorn took home 12 gold medals in 12 events at the 1988 Summer Paralympics in Seoul, South Korea.

What was Team USA's most successful single Paralympics?

The 1984 Summer Paralympics, jointly held in Stoke Mandeville, England, and New York, were Team USA's most successful Paralympic Games to date, winning 137 gold medals (397 total).

When has the U.S. hosted the Summer Paralympics?

The U.S. hosted the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta. It also was the co-host of the 1984 Summer Paralympics, which were held in Stoke Mandeville, England, and New York. The U.S. is scheduled to host the 2028 Summer Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

When has the U.S. hosted the Winter Paralympics?

The U.S. hosted the 2002 Winter Paralympics in Salt Lake City.

