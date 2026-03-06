PWHL players who competed in the 2026 Winter Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Winter Olympics saw several players from the Professional Women's Hockey League represent their respective countries in Milan.

While the PWHL, which launched in 2023, took a break from its third season, 61 of its players -- roughly 30% of the eight-team league's rosters -- took the ice for eight different countries.

Twenty-three PWHL players represented Canada, 16 suited up and won gold for the United States, eight played for Czechia, four apiece represented Sweden and Finland, three for Germany, two for Switzerland and one (Kristin Della Rovere) for Italy.

Here is a look at the PWHL players who competed in women's ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics:

Boston Fleet

▪︎ Aerin Frankel (United States)

▪︎ Megan Keller (United States)

▪︎ Laura Kluge (Germany)

▪︎ Alina Müller (Switzerland)

▪︎ Daniela Pejšová (Czechia)

▪︎ Susanna Tapani (Finland)

▪︎ Haley Winn (United States)

Minnesota Frost

▪︎ Kendall Coyne Schofield (United States)

▪︎ Britta Curl-Salemme (United States)

▪︎ Taylor Heise (United States)

▪︎ Klára Hymlárová (Czechia)

▪︎ Denisa Křížová (Czechia)

▪︎ Kelly Pannek (United States)

▪︎ Lee Stecklein (United States)

▪︎ Grace Zumwinkle (United States)

Montréal Victoire

▪︎ Sandra Abstreiter (Germany)

▪︎ Erin Ambrose (Canada)

▪︎ Ann-Renée Desbiens (Canada)

▪︎ Lina Ljungblom (Sweden)

▪︎ Natálie Mlýnková (Czechia)

▪︎ Marie-Philip Poulin (Canada)

▪︎ Hayley Scamurra (United States)

▪︎ Laura Stacey (Canada)

▪︎ Kati Tabin (Canada)

New York Sirens

▪︎ Sarah Fillier (Canada)

▪︎ Kristýna Kaltounková (Czechia)

▪︎ Maja Nylén Persson (Sweden)

▪︎ Kristin O'Neill (Canada)

▪︎ Kayle Osborne (Canada)

▪︎ Nicole Vallario (Switzerland)

Ottawa Charge

▪︎ Sanni Ahola (Finland)

▪︎ Emily Clark (Canada)

▪︎ Rory Guilday (United States)

▪︎ Brianne Jenner (Canada)

▪︎ Jocelyne Larocque (Canada)

▪︎ Kateřina Mrázová (Czechia)

▪︎ Gwyneth Philips (United States)

▪︎ Ronja Savolainen (Finland)

Seattle Torrent

▪︎ Cayla Barnes (United States)

▪︎ Hannah Bilka (United States)

▪︎ Alex Carpenter (Unitrd States)

▪︎ Julia Gosling (Canada)

▪︎ Hilary Knight (United States)

▪︎ Aneta Tejralová (Czechia)

Toronto Sceptres

▪︎ Kristin Della Rovere (Italy)

▪︎ Renata Fast (Canada)

▪︎ Sara Hjalmarsson (Sweden)

▪︎ Anna Kjellbin (Sweden)

▪︎ Emma Maltais (Canada)

▪︎ Ella Shelton (Canada)

▪︎ Natalie Spooner (Canada)

▪︎ Blayre Turnbull (Canada)

▪︎ Daryl Watts (Canada)

Vancouver Goldeneyes

▪︎ Jenn Gardiner (Canada)

▪︎ Sophie Jaques (Canada)

▪︎ Nina Jobst-Smith (Germany)

▪︎ Michelle Karvinen (Finland)

▪︎ Emerance Maschmeyer (Canada)

▪︎ Sarah Nurse (Canada)

▪︎ Claire Thompson (Canada)

▪︎ Tereza Vanišová (Czechia)

