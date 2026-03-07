Para skier wins Russia's first Paralympic medal since Sochi

Open Extended Reactions

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy -- Visually impaired Para Alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina won Russia's first Paralympic medal since 2014 on Saturday by taking bronze in the women's downhill standing competition.

Russian athletes are competing under their own flag in the Winter Paralympics at Milan Cortina after years of having to do so as neutral athletes because of the country's doping violations and military conflicts.

"For us, it's a really long time when we [were] without [the] flag, and I'm really glad and all my country and all my teammates, we [are] glad also," said Voronchikhina, who is expected to compete for the gold in other races at Milan Cortina.

Russia's national anthem could be played for gold medalists for the first time on the stage of a major global sporting event since the invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. Russian athletes were initially banned because of a state-sponsored doping program, and the sanctions continued after the invasion.

Three other Russian athletes were competing Saturday: Para snowboarders Filipp Shebbo and Dmitrii Fadeev and Para Alpine skier Aleksei Bugaev.

The Russian flag made its official return during the nations' parade in Friday's opening ceremony in Verona, marking the first time it was flown at the Paralympics since the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and signaling a possible full-fledged return to the Olympic circles ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The Russian national anthem for a gold medal win has not been heard at any Olympics or Paralympics since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games.

There were some boos heard at the Arena di Verona when the Russian athletes entered the stage during the parade.

Voronchikhina said the Russians have been treated well by everyone so far in Italy.

"It's really good," she said. "And in the village all good and good atmosphere and good conditions."

Voronchikhina did not want to talk about possibly competing against Ukrainian athletes.

Russia arrived at Milan Cortina with six athletes. The International Paralympic Committee gave wild-card entries to Russian athletes, a decision that upset Ukraine and a few other nations that boycotted the opening ceremony Friday.