Eileen Gu's latest win gives her inaugural Snow League title

Open Extended Reactions

LAAX, Switzerland -- Eileen Gu added another halfpipe title to her resume Friday, taking the first Snow League season championship by capturing gold in the circuit's last contest.

The victory came nearly four weeks after the 22-year-old capped off the Milan Cortina Olympics with a gold medal on the halfpipe, adding to a pair of silver medals she had won earlier in slopestyle and big air. Over two Games, Gu has captured a medal in all six events she's entered -- the only freeskier to do that in the sport's history.

"I take a lot of meaning in being the first to do things," Gu said after becoming the first champion crowned in Shaun White's new league that features halfpipe riding in skiing and snowboarding. "To be a part of this league means so much to me. ... I believe so much in the vision and the direction that it's pushing the sport."

Gu, who was born in the United States but competes under the flag of her mother's homeland, China, earned $75,000 for the victory - $50,000 for winning the contest and another $25,000 for capturing the season crown. Fifteen of Gu's 20 World Cup titles have come on the halfpipe.

Luke Harrold of New Zealand took home $75,000 for winning both the event and the season title on the men's side.

The snowboarders will close the league's first season Saturday, with Olympic gold medalist Yuto Totsuka trying to wrap up the title; he holds a slim lead in the standings over Olympic bronze medalist Ryusei Yamada.