USA Hockey names Don Granato coach for world championships

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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Don Granato has been selected as the U.S. coach for the International Ice Hockey Federation world championships.

USA Hockey national team general manager Brett Peterson announced the hire Wednesday.

"Don is an excellent coach who brings a wealth of experience," said Peterson, who is also assistant GM of the NHL's back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. "He really understands the international hockey landscape and what it takes to win."

Granato, 58, has been an assistant at worlds three times. He has also been on staff for two under-18 championships and one world juniors, along with time at the U.S. National Team Development Program.

The Illinois native most recently coached the Buffalo Sabres for parts of four seasons from 2021 to 2024.

"I'm excited to work with our players and staff in building a team that represents our country well and competes for a gold medal," Granato said.

He's coaching the defending champions. The U.S. won the tournament last year, the country's first title at worlds since 1933 after several top players decided to take part following a loss to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off the previous February.

Four of those players -- defenseman Zach Werenski, forwards Tage Thompson and Clayton Keller and goaltender Jeremy Swayman -- helped the U.S. win gold at the Olympics for the first time since the Miracle on Ice in 1980.

Traditionally, players who take part in the Games for several countries tend to forgo participating in the world championships in Olympic years, even if their teams fail to qualify for the playoffs or get knocked out in the first round.

The event this year takes place May 15-31 in Fribourg, Switzerland.