AUSL surprises players with 'golden tickets' and drafts 17 players

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The Athletes Unlimited Softball League surprised star collegiate softball players with "golden tickets" in the weeks leading up to the draft -- letting them know they will be drafted this season on one of the six AUSL teams.

On Monday, draftees found out which team selected them during the AUSL Draft Show.

AUSL draft picks:

First round

Karlyn Pickens goes No. 1 overall to the Carolina Blaze! pic.twitter.com/tvZwuUYJEO — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 4, 2026

1. Carolina Blaze: P Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

2. Texas Volts: P NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech

3. Oklahoma City Spark: P Maya Johnson, Belmont

4. Portland Cascade: UTIL Megan Grant, UCLA

5. Bandits: C Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

6. Utah Talons: INF Jordan Woolery, UCLA

Second round

7. Blaze: C Reese Atwood, Texas

8. Volts: INF Leighann Goode, Texas

9. Cascade: C Sydney Stewart, Arizona

10: Spark: P Peja Goold, Mississippi State

11. Bandits: INF Taryn Kern, Stanford

12. Talons: P Taylor Tinsley, UCLA

Third round

13. Bandits: INF Ailana Agbayani, Oklahoma

14. Spark: UTIL Amari Harper, Oregon

15. Cascade: P Kenzie Brown, Arizona State

16: Blaze: OF Dakota Kennedy, Arkansas

Fourth round

17: Cascade: INF Kenleigh Cahalan, Florida

The seventeen players were awarded golden tickets in the weeks leading up to the draft:

Player No. 17: P Peja Goold, Mississippi State

the 17th and final Golden Ticket was delivered to ✨ Peja Goold ✨ @HailStateSB x @pejagoold7 pic.twitter.com/rFk4kWyAuL — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 25, 2026

Player No. 16: INF Ailana Agbayani, Oklahoma

AILANA IS G⭐️LDEN



The Gold Glove-winning infielder has received the 16th Golden Ticket, indicating she's been drafted to the AUSL! pic.twitter.com/ahE7tZ7xbZ — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 25, 2026

Player No. 15: UTIL Amari Harper, Oregon

⭐️ AMARI IS GOLDEN ⭐️



Oregon utility Amari Harper has been presented with a golden ticket to be drafted into the AUSL! 🎫 pic.twitter.com/0rkJW4gkkS — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 20, 2026

Players No. 12, 13 and 14: INF Jordan Woolery, UTIL Megan Grant and P Taylor Tinsley, UCLA

⭐️ GOLDEN TICKET TRIO ⭐️



UCLA's Jordan Woolery, Megan Grant, and Taylor Tinsley have all received a golden ticket to be drafted into the AUSL! pic.twitter.com/Z9DJZRBN9q — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 18, 2026

Players No. 10 and 11: C Jocelyn Erickson and INF Kenleigh Cahalan, Florida

Golden, but make it a duo ✨



Jocelyn Erickson and Kenleigh Cahalan have both received a golden ticket to be drafted into the AUSL! pic.twitter.com/3mkkApaG8d — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 18, 2026

Player No. 9: P Maya Johnson, Belmont

accolades keep coming, but this one is GOLDEN ✨✨



Maya Johnson becomes the first-ever mid-major player to receive a golden ticket! 🎫 pic.twitter.com/snQtwL1kiF — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 17, 2026

Player No. 8: INF Taryn Kern, Stanford

friday night lights, but make it ✨ Golden ✨ @StanfordSball infielder, @tarynkernn has received a ticket to the pros! pic.twitter.com/xQoQoKDAPu — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 11, 2026

Player No. 7: P Kenzie Brown, Arizona State

decibel level was off the charts in Tempe today 🗣️@sportsiren surprised Kenzie Brown with a Golden Ticket to be drafted to the AUSL! congratulations Kenzie 🥳 pic.twitter.com/3J0mdDp18b — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 7, 2026

Player No. 6: OF Dakota Kennedy, Arkansas

BIG night at Bogle 🐗



after securing the series sweep, Dakota Kennedy secured a Golden Ticket to be drafted to the pros 🎫 pic.twitter.com/q7T7G0mCwx — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 7, 2026

Player No. 5: P Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

GOLDEN MOMENT FOR KARLYN!



Congratulations to @PickensKarlyn on receiving the 5th Golden Ticket of 2026@Vol_Softball | @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/QgqPTqyoyo — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 3, 2026

Player No. 4: C Sydney Stewart, Arizona

⭐️ GOLDEN TICKET. SYDNEY STEWART. ⭐️@sydneyyystewart receives the 4th golden ticket of 2026 to be drafted into the AUSL! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VCGaRzfJey — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) March 29, 2026

Player No. 3: INF Leighann Goode, Texas

Player No. 2: C Reese Atwood, Texas

HOOK 'EM! Reese Atwood is ✨GOLDEN✨



The second golden ticket goes to @TexasSoftball's @atwood_reese! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/ONA5E314u2 — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) March 28, 2026

Player No. 1: P NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech