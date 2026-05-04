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          AUSL surprises players with 'golden tickets' and drafts 17 players

          NiJaree Canady was drafted as the No. 2 pick on Monday night. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)
            May 4, 2026, 11:56 PM

            The Athletes Unlimited Softball League surprised star collegiate softball players with "golden tickets" in the weeks leading up to the draft -- letting them know they will be drafted this season on one of the six AUSL teams.

            On Monday, draftees found out which team selected them during the AUSL Draft Show.

            AUSL draft picks:

            First round

            1. Carolina Blaze: P Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

            2. Texas Volts: P NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech

            3. Oklahoma City Spark: P Maya Johnson, Belmont

            4. Portland Cascade: UTIL Megan Grant, UCLA

            5. Bandits: C Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

            6. Utah Talons: INF Jordan Woolery, UCLA

            Second round

            7. Blaze: C Reese Atwood, Texas

            8. Volts: INF Leighann Goode, Texas

            9. Cascade: C Sydney Stewart, Arizona

            10: Spark: P Peja Goold, Mississippi State

            11. Bandits: INF Taryn Kern, Stanford

            12. Talons: P Taylor Tinsley, UCLA

            Third round

            13. Bandits: INF Ailana Agbayani, Oklahoma

            14. Spark: UTIL Amari Harper, Oregon

            15. Cascade: P Kenzie Brown, Arizona State

            16: Blaze: OF Dakota Kennedy, Arkansas

            Fourth round

            17: Cascade: INF Kenleigh Cahalan, Florida

            The seventeen players were awarded golden tickets in the weeks leading up to the draft:

            Player No. 17: P Peja Goold, Mississippi State

            Player No. 16: INF Ailana Agbayani, Oklahoma

            Player No. 15: UTIL Amari Harper, Oregon

            Players No. 12, 13 and 14: INF Jordan Woolery, UTIL Megan Grant and P Taylor Tinsley, UCLA

            Players No. 10 and 11: C Jocelyn Erickson and INF Kenleigh Cahalan, Florida

            Player No. 9: P Maya Johnson, Belmont

            Player No. 8: INF Taryn Kern, Stanford

            Player No. 7: P Kenzie Brown, Arizona State

            Player No. 6: OF Dakota Kennedy, Arkansas

            Player No. 5: P Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

            Player No. 4: C Sydney Stewart, Arizona

            Player No. 3: INF Leighann Goode, Texas

            Player No. 2: C Reese Atwood, Texas

            Player No. 1: P NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech