Sprinter Adam Gemili retires, joins Chelsea's staff as speed coach

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Adam Gemili was the first British man to break 10 seconds in the 100-metre. Tony Marshall/Getty Images

British sprinter Adam Gemili has announced his retirement from athletics.

The 32-year-old, a World Championships 4x100-metre relay gold medalist in London in 2017, has switched sports to work with Chelsea's academy as a speed coach.

He wrote on Instagram: "After 14 unforgettable years, it's time for me to hang up my spikes and step away from professional track and field, a sport that has shaped so much of my life.

"It's hard to put into words what an incredible journey it's been. I feel so lucky to have lived my dream for so long, and truly humbled by every moment along the way.

"Time for a new chapter, but I'll carry this one with me forever."

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Gemili was on the books at Chelsea as a youngster and went on to play for Dagenham & Redbridge before taking up athletics full-time.

The Kent-based racer competed at the London Olympics in 2012 and was European champion in the 200-metre in 2014.

He was also the first British man to break 10 seconds for the 100-metre and 20 seconds for the 200.