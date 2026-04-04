The Boat Race 2026: Date, time, schedule, winners' list, how to watch Oxford vs. Cambridge on TV

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Oxford and Cambridge are set to write the latest chapter of a near-200-year rowing rivalry as their best students face off once again on the River Thames.

The traditional inflection point of sport and academia, the Boat Race is an event unlike any other, and with Olympians, world champions and chemistry undergraduates teaming up and feeling the burn in the waters of west London, this year's race is sure to feature plenty of intrigue.

Cambridge have had the upper hand of late, with the women's crew undefeated since 2016 and the men tasting success for the past three years. Can they extend their streak?

- The Boat Race LIVE: Latest Updates as Oxford and Cambridge compete on River Thames

What is the Boat Race?

The Boat Race is a historic fixture of the British sporting calendar. Central Press/Getty Images

Contested by two of the country's most famous institutions, the Boat Race is steeped in history. Oxford (dark blues) and Cambridge (light blues) have gone head to head since 1829 in a race that takes place over a 4.2-mile-long stretch of the Thames between Putney and Mortlake in west London.

While the men's race has a near 200-year history, the women's race was first introduced in 1927 and has been contested on the same day and at the same location as the men's since 2015.

Organisers say that more than 200,000 spectators line the banks of the river each year to watch arguably the blue riband event of amateur sport in the UK.

Known as the Championship Course, the 4.2-mile race route follows the winding River Thames, passing Fulham's Craven Cottage home and under Hammersmith Bridge and Barnes Bridge. It finishes just before Chiswick Bridge.

Boat Race 2026 Date, time, schedule

The Boat Race course winds from Putney Bridge to Chiswick Bridge. The Boat Race

The Thames will play host to the 80th women's Boat Race ahead of the 171st men's event. The Boat Race usually takes place on a Sunday, but this year marks a break with tradition.

The men's race takes place an 1½ hours before high tide. The women's boat set off a further hour before that so crews are rowing with the fastest possible water current.

When: Saturday April 4, 2026.

Schedule:

All times BST

How to watch the Boat Race

The Boat Race typically attracts big crowds and thousands of spectators are expected to watch the race unfold. BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images

ESPN will be at the finish line in Mortlake to provide minute-by-minute updates from this year's Boat Race.

The event will also be shown on Channel 4 after the broadcaster took over television rights from the BBC. Channel 4 will show the annual event until at least 2028.

This is not the first time the Boat Race has been broadcast away from the BBC. ITV had the rights in the UK from 2005 until 2009.

But with Times Radio picking up the radio rights to this year's meeting, the 2026 Boat Race will be the first time the BBC will not broadcast the contest in any live format.

There are multiple spots along the Thames popular with spectators. Revellers typically watch from riverside pubs and opt to congregate on the towpath at Putney and Chiswick Bridge.

Boat Race winners

Cambridge won both the women's and men's races last year, extending Oxford's winless streak on the Thames.

The record books are tipped firmly in Cambridge's favour: Cambridge lead Oxford 49-30 in the women's race and 88-81 in the men's.

Oxford were ithout a win in the women's race since 2016 until their win on Saturday.

In the men's race, Cambridge, who prevailed by an impressive 5½ lengths in 2025, are on a three-year winning streak.

The Boat Race records

Cambridge rowers Adriana Perez Rotondo, Sarah Portsmouth, Paige Badenhorst, Ruby Tew, Bronya Sykes, Caoimhe Dempsey, Grace Prendergast and Imogen Grant were guided by cox Jasper Parish to a record victory in 2022. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images