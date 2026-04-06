Olympians Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield wed in Georgia ceremony

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Noah Lyles and fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield tied the knot Saturday at a ceremony in Trenton, Georgia.

Per Vogue, the duo attended the same track meets growing up but didn't officially connect until Bromfield reached out via Instagram direct messages in 2018. They began dating in August 2022, and Lyles proposed in October 2024. Around their second anniversary, Lyles made waves for delivering Bromfield's running spikes to her at approximately 2 a.m. local time at the Paris Games. Bromfield competed in the women's 400m and 4 x 400m mixed relay.

The wedding, which was themed "All Shades of Melanin," featured nods to both Bromfield's Jamaican roots and Lyles' interest in anime, particularly in the event's fashion.

Bromfield's ball gown wedding dress and the bridesmaid dresses came from a bridal shop with a Jamaican owner. Lyles had the suits for his groomsmen lined with their respective favorite anime characters.

Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard performed at the reception following the ceremony. There was plenty of dancing -- though not without some initial nerves.

"I think the only time that my heart raced was when we had to do our first dance," Lyles told Vogue. "That dress was so big."

Lyles (a gold and two bronze) and Bromfield (a bronze) have combined to win four Olympic medals in total.