World Aquatics allows flag, anthem for Russian athletes

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LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The governing body for international swimming and aquatic sports will allow athletes from Russia to compete without restrictions and with their national flag and anthem.

World Aquatics said Monday it will remove restrictions which had required Russian and Belarusian athletes to be vetted and to compete under neutral status.

"Senior athletes with Belarusian or Russian sport nationality will be permitted to compete in World Aquatics events in the same way as their counterparts representing other sport nationalities, with their respective uniforms, flags and anthems," World Aquatics said in a statement. It had previously relaxed the rules for junior athletes.