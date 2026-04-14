Spanish cyclist Jaume Guardeño remains critical in ICU

SABADELL, Spain -- Spanish cyclist Jaume Guardeño remains hospitalized in critical condition two weeks after a crash while training.

"Jaume continues his fight in the intensive care unit of Taulí Hospital in Sabadell," the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team said in a statement Tuesday. "His condition remains critical, although stable within the seriousness of his condition. He is under constant monitoring and is scheduled to undergo further procedures in the coming days to aid his recovery."

Guardeño, 23, sustained serious injuries on March 31 when he collided with a vehicle after his bicycle struck a rock. The crash happened days after he finished 29th in the Volta a Catalunya race.

Guardeño finished 14th in the Spanish Vuelta last year, and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA is due to make its Tour de France debut this year.

Cycling is enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to young riders Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard, but dangers remain.

Last month, Olympic champion Tom Pidcock pulled out of the Volta a Catalunya after crashing down a ravine, and Italian cyclist Debora Silvestri was hospitalized after crashing during the women's Milan-San Remo one-day classic.