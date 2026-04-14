Olympic champion Adam Peaty hails inspirational father-in-law Gordon Ramsay

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Olympic champion Adam Peaty hailed father-in-law Gordon Ramsay as his inspiration as he turned his thoughts towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 31-year-old almost quit swimming just before the 2024 Games in Paris and then again straight afterwards but confirmed he would compete in 2028 after the 50m breaststroke was added to the schedule.

Peaty, who is back in action at the British Championships this week, admitted the next two years were going to be "the hardest of my career", but took guidance from TV chef Ramsay.

"(He's) very inspiring," Peaty, who married Ramsay's daughter Holly in December, told BBC Breakfast.

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"I think for him, it's obviously a very different way of life in terms of the business he has to do and the businesses he has to run.

"I take a lot of guidance. I look up to him a lot... in [terms of] sport, he knows the game is the game, that it doesn't lie. But it will humble you and you've got to work hard for those results.

"I know that whatever I learned through sport, those are the skills I can take into the rest of my life as well."

Peaty has three Olympic gold medals and three silver and is dreaming of adding to his collection in LA.

"The Olympics is the one that excites me. That is the one that really gets me out of bed every day, the one I dream of," he added.

"We have to set that path now.

"Two years out, it is about how much racing and experience can we gather to give the best performance in LA."