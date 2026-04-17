How to watch 2026 Boston Marathon on ESPN

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The 2026 Boston Marathon includes more than 30,000 entrants from 129 countries and all 50 U.S. states. ESPN will present live multiplatform coverage of the 130th edition of the race Monday. ESPN host and "SportsCenter" anchor Hannah Storm and running sports commentator John Anderson will join the team of anchors and reporters from Boston's WCVB on the race call.

Here are more key facts about the event.

When is the race?

The 130th Boston Marathon will take place Monday at 9 a.m ET.

How can fans watch?

ESPN2 will televise the event starting at 9 a.m., with coverage continuing until 12:30 p.m. The race will also simulcast on ESPN+ starting at 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Viewers can catch the action on the event's streaming hub.

Who has won the past five Boston Marathons?