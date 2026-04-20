London Marathon 2026: Date, time, route, schedule, prize money, how to watch, winners, more

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The 46th edition of the London Marathon is right around the corner. Getty

One of London's most iconic events is upon us as the city gets ready to host the 46th edition of its iconic 26.2-mile road race.

The London Marathon draws huge crowds with the route passing through some of the capital's most iconic landmarks, from Cutty Sark, past Tower Bridge and the finish line at Buckingham Palace.

The race is a cultural event as much as it is a sporting one. After all, where else would you find an Olympian running alongside a runner in a Big Ben costume?

London Marathon 2026 date, time, schedule

The London Marathon route goes through six boroughs. London marathon

When: April 26, 2026

Schedule:

(All times in BST)

8:50 a.m. -- Elite wheelchair races (men and women)

9:05 a.m. -- Elite women's race

9:35 a.m. -- Elite men's race

Around 7 p.m. -- Typical cutoff time for finishing, subject to organiser confirmation.

How to watch the London Marathon

As has long been the case, the BBC holds broadcast rights for the London Marathon. The elite race coverage will begin at 8:30 a.m on BBC One and moves to BBC Two on 2 p.m.

London Marathon 2026 route and key landmarks

Athletes run past Big Ben at the 2025 London Marathon in London. Getty

The London Marathon route has remained largely unchanged since its inception in 1981. The point-to-point 26.2 mile route begins in Blackheath and finishes at The Mall near Buckingham Palace.

Mile 6: Cutty Sark

Mile 12: Tower Bridge

Mile 18: Canary Wharf

Mile 22: The Tower of London

Mile 25: The London Eye

Mile 25: Big Ben

Mile 26: Buckingham Palace

London Marathon 2026 prize money

Sabastian Sawe (middle) won the elite men's field in 2025. Getty

In 2024, the London Marathon became the first to announce equal prize money for its elite and able-bodied athletes. The quirk of the marathon is that prize money is paid in U.S. dollars as it is under the Abbott World Marathon Majors series

$55,000 $30,000 $22,500 $15,000 $10,000 $7,500 $5,000 $4,000 $3,000 $2,000 $1,500 $1,000

Time bonuses:

Elite men:

2:02:00 -- $150,000

2:03:00 -- $100,000

2:03:30 -- $75,000

2:04:00 -- $50,000

Elite Women

2:15:00 -- $150,000

2:15:30 -- $100,000

2:16:00 -- $75,000

2:17:00 -- $50,000

Additional bonuses:

Elite men

First and men's course record (2:01:25) -- $25,000

First and men's world record (2:00:35) -- $125,000

Elite women

First and women's course record (2:15:50) -- $25,000

First and women's world record (2:15:50) -- $125,000

Elite men's wheelchair

First and men's course record (1:23:44) -- $5,000

Elite women's wheelchair

First and women's course record (1:34:18) -- $5,000

Celebrity runners:

Aaron Ramsey, former footballer

Sir Alastair Cook, former cricketer

Sebastian Vettel, former F1 driver

Tony Adams, former footballer

Dame Laura Kenny, former Olympian

Sir Ben Ainslie, former Olympian

Cynthia Erivo, actor

Jack O'Connell, actor

Ore Oduba, TV presenter

Fern Brady, comedian

London Marathon recent winners

Tigst Assefa set a world record in the 2025 edition. Getty

The 2025 running saw Tigst Assefa set a record for a women's-only race, finishing with a timing of 2 hours, 15 minutes, 50 seconds. She broke the record that had been set the previous year in Peres Jepchirchir.

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men's race in 2024, with a career-best timing of 2:02:27.

Elite Men

2025: Sabastian Sawe 2:02:27

2024: Alexander Mutiso Munyao 2:04:01

2023: Kelvin Kiptum 2:01:25

2022: Amos Kipruto 2:04:39

2021: Sisay Lemma 2:04:01

2020: Shura Kitata 2:05:41

2019 Eliud Kipchoge 2:02:37

2018: Eliud Kipchoge 2:04:17

2017: Daniel Wanjiru 2:05:48

2016: Eliud Kipchoge 2:03:05

2015: Eliud Kipchoge 2:04:42

Elite Women

2025 Tigst Assefa 2:15:50 (Women-only WR)

2024 Peres Jepchirchir 2:16:16

2023 Sifan Hassan 2:18:33

2022 Yalemzerf Yehualaw 2:17:26

2021 Joyciline Jepkosgei 2:17:43

2020 Brigid Kosgei 2:18:58

2019 Brigid Kosgei 2:18:20

2018 Vivian Cheruiyot 2:18:31

2017 Mary Keitany 2:17:01

2016 Jemima Sumgong 2:22:58

2015 Tigist Tufa 2:23:22

Sawe and Jacob Kiplimo are the favourites in the men's elite field. Joshua Cheptegai, who won the gold medal in the 10,000 metres at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is also in the mix.

The women's field will be particularly interesting, given five of the six fastest women to have run a marathon are taking part. This list includes Assefa, Jepchirchir, Hassan, Hellen Obiri and Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Men's wheelchair:

2025 Marcel Hug 1:25:25

2024 Marcel Hug 1:28:35

2023 Marcel Hug 1:23:44 (CR)

2022 Marcel Hug 1:24:38

2021 Marcel Hug 1:26:27

2020 Brent Lakatos 1:36:04

2019 Daniel Romanchuk 1:33:38

2018 David Weir 1:31:15

2017 David Weir 1:31:06

2016 Marcel Hug 1:35:19

2015 Josh George 1:31:31

Women's wheelchair:

2025 Catherine Debrunner 1:34:18

2024 Catherine Debrunner 1:38:54

2023 Madison de Rozario 1:38:51

2022 Catherine Debrunner 1:38:24

2021 Manuela Schär 1:39:52

2020 Nikita den Boer 1:40:07

2019 Manuela Schär 1:44:09

2018 Madison de Rozario 1:42:58

2017 Manuela Schär 1:39:57

2016 Tatyana McFadden 1:44:14

2015 Tatyana McFadden 1:41:14