London Marathon 2026: Date, route, schedule, weather, prize money, how to watch, winners, more

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The 46th edition of the London Marathon is right around the corner. Getty

One of London's most iconic events is upon us as the city gets ready to host the 46th edition of its iconic 26.2-mile road race.

The London Marathon draws huge crowds with the route passing through some of the capital's most iconic landmarks, from Cutty Sark, past Tower Bridge and the finish line at Buckingham Palace.

The race is a cultural event as much as it is a sporting one. After all, where else would you find an Olympian running alongside a runner in a Big Ben costume?

London Marathon 2026 date, time, schedule

The London Marathon route goes through six boroughs. London marathon

When: April 26, 2026

Schedule:

(All times in BST)

8:50 a.m. -- Elite wheelchair races (men and women)

9:05 a.m. -- Elite women's race

9:35 a.m. -- Elite men's race

Around 7 p.m. -- Typical cutoff time for finishing, subject to organiser confirmation.

How to watch the London Marathon

As has long been the case, the BBC holds broadcast rights for the London Marathon. The elite race coverage will begin at 8:30 a.m on BBC One and moves to BBC Two on 2 p.m.

London Marathon 2026 weather forecast

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be sunny with a gentle breeze, sitting between nine and 15°C.

This will be a different story compared to last year's marathon after organisers issued a heat alert. There were highs of 21°C which meant afternoon runners had to take extra precaution.

Athletes run past Big Ben at the 2025 London Marathon in London. Getty

A spectator's guide to the London Marathon and key landmarks

The London Marathon route has remained largely unchanged since its inception in 1981. The point-to-point 26.2 mile route begins in Blackheath and finishes at The Mall near Buckingham Palace.

Whether you are there to cheer on friends and family, or feel inspired in human determination, the London Marathon route has plenty of great spectating opportunities to maximise the number of times you can see the same person take on the 26.2-mile course.

Cutty Sark

Beginning at around 6.5 miles along the course, at the first major landmark, the Cutty Sark. The runners detour off the main road after Greenwich's Old Royal Naval College and wind their way around the historic ship. This is a great first place to see people go and there are plenty of cafes and pubs to entertain yourself before they reach you. Most important of all, it is right next to the Greenwich Foot Tunnel, meaning you have time to cross under the Thames and make your way to Canary Wharf for the next best chance of seeing someone.

The first major landmark is the Cutty Sark. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Surrey Quays

Slightly further along from Cutty Sark, Surrey Quays has both underground [at Canada Water] and overground transport links, giving you the time to jump ahead along the route before the next spot along the course.

Tower Bridge

Just before halfway, expect plenty of noise as the runners cross an iconic London landmark. The runners head towards Canary Wharf after the bridge but make their way back towards the finishing at the same points 10 miles later, giving you enough time to rest your arms from holding that motivational sign you made from a cardboard delivery box.

Runners will be making their way over Tower Bridge at mile 12. Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Canary Wharf

The route briefly enters Canary Wharf after mile 15 before heading around Westferry Road, meaning you have at least three opportunities to see the same person around this section if you find the right points along the windy section through the office buildings. From here, you can take the underground towards Westminster near the finish line or try your luck on the DLR to get to the Tower of London before the runner gets there before you.

Embankment

Past the Tower of London and alongside the Thames, Embankment will be full of cheer and energy approaching the latter stages of the course. The road widens here compared to other places, so make sure you plan with your runner in advance which side of the road you will be supporting from.

Mile 6: Cutty Sark

Mile 12: Tower Bridge

Mile 18: Canary Wharf

Mile 22: The Tower of London

Mile 25: The London Eye

Mile 25: Big Ben

Mile 26: Buckingham Palace

London Marathon 2026 prize money

Sabastian Sawe (middle) won the elite men's field in 2025. Getty

In 2024, the London Marathon became the first to announce equal prize money for its elite and able-bodied athletes. The quirk of the marathon is that prize money is paid in U.S. dollars as it is under the Abbott World Marathon Majors series

$55,000 $30,000 $22,500 $15,000 $10,000 $7,500 $5,000 $4,000 $3,000 $2,000 $1,500 $1,000

Time bonuses:

Elite men:

2:02:00 -- $150,000

2:03:00 -- $100,000

2:03:30 -- $75,000

2:04:00 -- $50,000

Elite Women

2:15:00 -- $150,000

2:15:30 -- $100,000

2:16:00 -- $75,000

2:17:00 -- $50,000

Additional bonuses:

Elite men

First and men's course record (2:01:25) -- $25,000

First and men's world record (2:00:35) -- $125,000

Elite women

First and women's course record (2:15:50) -- $25,000

First and women's world record (2:15:50) -- $125,000

Elite men's wheelchair

First and men's course record (1:23:44) -- $5,000

Elite women's wheelchair

First and women's course record (1:34:18) -- $5,000

What the London Marathon 2026 medals look like

Celebrity runners:

Aaron Ramsey, former footballer

Sir Alastair Cook, former cricketer

Sebastian Vettel, former F1 driver

Tony Adams, former footballer

Dame Laura Kenny, former Olympian

Sir Ben Ainslie, former Olympian

Cynthia Erivo, actor

Jack O'Connell, actor

Ore Oduba, TV presenter

Fern Brady, comedian

Alex Yee, Olympic triathlete. The gold-medallist will be acting as a pacemaker for fellow Brit Emile Cairness.

London Marathon recent winners

Tigst Assefa set a world record in the 2025 edition. Getty

The 2025 running saw Tigst Assefa set a record for a women's-only race, finishing with a timing of 2 hours, 15 minutes, 50 seconds. She broke the record that had been set the previous year in Peres Jepchirchir.

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men's race in 2024, with a career-best timing of 2:02:27.

Elite Men

2025: Sabastian Sawe 2:02:27

2024: Alexander Mutiso Munyao 2:04:01

2023: Kelvin Kiptum 2:01:25

2022: Amos Kipruto 2:04:39

2021: Sisay Lemma 2:04:01

2020: Shura Kitata 2:05:41

2019 Eliud Kipchoge 2:02:37

2018: Eliud Kipchoge 2:04:17

2017: Daniel Wanjiru 2:05:48

2016: Eliud Kipchoge 2:03:05

2015: Eliud Kipchoge 2:04:42

Elite Women

2025 Tigst Assefa 2:15:50 (Women-only WR)

2024 Peres Jepchirchir 2:16:16

2023 Sifan Hassan 2:18:33

2022 Yalemzerf Yehualaw 2:17:26

2021 Joyciline Jepkosgei 2:17:43

2020 Brigid Kosgei 2:18:58

2019 Brigid Kosgei 2:18:20

2018 Vivian Cheruiyot 2:18:31

2017 Mary Keitany 2:17:01

2016 Jemima Sumgong 2:22:58

2015 Tigist Tufa 2:23:22

Sawe and Jacob Kiplimo are the favourites in the men's elite field. Joshua Cheptegai, who won the gold medal in the 10,000 metres at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is also in the mix.

The women's field will be particularly interesting, given five of the six fastest women to have run a marathon are taking part. This list includes Assefa, Jepchirchir, Hassan, Hellen Obiri and Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Men's wheelchair:

2025 Marcel Hug 1:25:25

2024 Marcel Hug 1:28:35

2023 Marcel Hug 1:23:44 (CR)

2022 Marcel Hug 1:24:38

2021 Marcel Hug 1:26:27

2020 Brent Lakatos 1:36:04

2019 Daniel Romanchuk 1:33:38

2018 David Weir 1:31:15

2017 David Weir 1:31:06

2016 Marcel Hug 1:35:19

2015 Josh George 1:31:31

Women's wheelchair:

2025 Catherine Debrunner 1:34:18

2024 Catherine Debrunner 1:38:54

2023 Madison de Rozario 1:38:51

2022 Catherine Debrunner 1:38:24

2021 Manuela Schär 1:39:52

2020 Nikita den Boer 1:40:07

2019 Manuela Schär 1:44:09

2018 Madison de Rozario 1:42:58

2017 Manuela Schär 1:39:57

2016 Tatyana McFadden 1:44:14

2015 Tatyana McFadden 1:41:14