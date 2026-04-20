Kenya's Sharon Lokedi repeats as Boston Marathon winner

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Sharon Lokedi won the Boston Marathon for the second straight year Monday, winning the women's race in 2 hours, 18 minutes, 51 seconds.

Lokedi rode a tailwind to join fellow Kenyan John Korir, who shattered the Boston Marathon course record in the men's race, as a back-to-back champion.

Lokedi, who broke the women's course record last year by more than 2½ minutes, took the lead entering the Newton Hills and emerged from them with an expanding lead.

On a day that started in the 30s but warmed to 45 degrees (7 degrees Celsius) by the start, Lokedi pulled off her gloves as she went through Coolidge Corner in Brookline and smiled her way down Boylston Street.

Loice Chemnung was second, 44 seconds back, followed by Mary Ngugi-Cooper in third. Jess McClain, who ran the fastest time ever for an American woman, finished fifth.

Lokedi and Korir each won $150,000 and a gilded olive wreath sent from the plains of Marathon, Greece.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.