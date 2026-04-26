London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe breaks marathon world record, first man to run a race under two hours

Sabastian Sawe becomes the first man to run an official sub-two hour marathon, winning in London with a time of 1:59:30. (0:57)

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Sabastian Sawe smashed the marathon world record and became the first man to break the two-hour barrier in an official competition to win the London Marathon in one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

The Kenyan defended his 2025 title, beating Yomif Kejelcha by 11 seconds. The Ethiopian runner-up also crossed the line in an astonishing one hour, 59 minutes and 41 seconds, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda finished third in two hours, 28 seconds.

All three were faster than the previous official world record of two hours, 35 seconds set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in 2023, while Sawe's time was also 10 seconds faster than the unofficial one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds set by Eliud Kipchoge in 2019.

There was also a new standard set in the women's race, won by Tigst Assefa, who defended her London Marathon crown in a women's-only world record two hours, 15 minutes and 41 seconds, with both subject to official ratification.

Conditions were ideal in London, where the men got out to a blazing start, and Sawe was under the world record pace at the 10-kilometre mark before there was a collective let-up near Cutty Sark.

The main contenders remained grouped together five kilometres later, and at the halfway point Sawe clocked in at one hour, 29 seconds.

Sawe and Kejelcha eventually pulled ahead of Kiplimo, who was two seconds behind the leaders 30 kilometres in, and the front two had opened their lead even further five kilometres later.

Just as it looked like only the course record would be the one to fall, Sawe found another gear and set himself on course to make history.

Sawe told BBC One: "I am feeling good. I am so happy. It is a day to remember for me.

"We started the race well. Approaching finishing the race, I was feeling strong.

"Finally reaching the finish line, I saw the time, and I was so excited. Coming to London for the second time was so important to me and that's why I prepared well for it.

"What I had done for four months, it has come today to be a good result."

Kejelcha, with the second-fastest time in history, also became the quickest marathon debutant of all time.

Mahamed Mahamed, who had once again trained for London while fasting for Ramadan, was the first British man to finish, crossing the line 10th in two hours, six minutes and 14 seconds, four seconds faster than fellow Briton Patrick Dever.

Eilish McColgan, who made her London debut last year, was the fastest British woman, finishing seventh in two hours, 24 minutes and 51 seconds. Rose Harvey also cracked the top 10, claiming ninth.

Jess Warner-Judd continued her incredible comeback after suffering a mid-race seizure in the 10,000m final at the 2024 European Athletics Championships in Rome, coming 12th in two hours, 29 minutes and 28 seconds.

There was another Swiss double scoop in the wheelchair races, won by Marcel Hug in one hour, 23 minutes and 13 seconds and one hour, 38 minutes and 29 seconds by Catherine Debrunner.

Eden Rainbow-Cooper, the British hopeful in the women's wheelchair race, was hoping to add to her Boston Marathon crown but struggled with a technical issue at the start.