London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe breaks marathon world record and becomes first man to run a race under two hours

Open Extended Reactions

Sabastian Sawe has won the London Marathon in a world record time, becoming the first person in history to officially record a sub-two-hour race.

The Kenyan won this race 12 months ago and successfully defended his title but more importantly he crossed the finish line in a time of one hour 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

His incredible run wiped 65 seconds off the previous record held by the late Kelvin Kiptum, who did so at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

Sawe's time is 10 seconds quicker than Eliud Kipchoge's record in 2019 - which was not recognised as official because it was not in open competition and he was assisted by pacemakers.