London Marathon record broken yet again with 1.3m ballot entries for 2027

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The record for the number of ballot entries for the London Marathon has been broken again after 1.3 million people have applied for the 2027 event.

Last year, 1,133,813 million people applied via the public ballot, but this year a total of 1,338,544 have entered the event which will take place on April 25.

This is an enormous increase from 2024, where 578,304 applied, which at the time was the highest number of entries.

Places are allocated through a random draw and the results will be announced in July.

There were 59,830 finishers at the 2026 London Marathon. Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"This astonishing total of applicants firmly establishes London as the world's most sought-after marathon," London Marathon's chief executive Hugh Brasher said.

"Nothing else comes close. Our mission is to inspire people of every age and ability to get active -- and these extraordinary numbers show the massive draw and power of the London Marathon."

This year's event saw a world record broken by Kenyan Sabastian Sawe, who became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours with a time of one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa defended her title in the women's race with a time of 2:15:41.

- London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe breaks marathon world record, first man to run a race under two hours