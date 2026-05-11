Adam Ramsay-Peaty eyes historic gold at Commonwealth Games

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Adam Ramsay-Peaty will represent England at the Commonwealth Games. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Adam Ramsay-Peaty is relishing his chance to chase history after being named in England's swimming squad for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July.

The 31-year-old could become the first English swimmer to win four consecutive gold medals at the Games when he returns to the city where it all began for him in 2014.

"Being selected to represent your country is always an honour and there is something special about a home Commonwealth Games," Ramsay-Peaty, who married Holly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, in 2025, said.

"The event also marks a significant milestone in my international career which began in Glasgow 12 years ago at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

"I'm particularly excited to compete in Scotland this summer as I know everyone will come together to make it a brilliant occasion."

In a further boost to Games organisers, fellow Olympic champions Tom Dean and James Guy, plus six Paralympic gold medallists, will be confirmed in England's 42-strong swimming squad on Tuesday.

Team England chef de mission Jonathon Riall said: "It's brilliant to be able to announce such a strong swimming squad for Glasgow 2026.

"We have a number of returning Commonwealth champions and true stars of the sport, alongside some new faces who are set to make their mark this summer."