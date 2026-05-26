Joe Ingles says Boomers 'building hell of a squad' ahead of LA Olympics

Fresh off signing with Melbourne United, five-time Olympian and 12-year NBA veteran Joe Ingles explains why he wanted to return to the NBL. (2:07)

Joe Ingles on NBL return: 'I had that itch to play' (2:07)

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Australian basketball great Joe Ingles believes the new-look Boomers are capable of anything as they set their sights on Olympic medals in Los Angeles and Brisbane.

Ingles, a veteran of five Olympics and four World Cups, is yet to completely shut the door on his own Boomers career.

But after returning to the NBL with Melbourne United following 12 seasons in the NBA, the 38-year-old is realistic about his prospects of featuring in LA in two years' time.

Regardless of whether he gets there, Ingles is adamant a group now led by NBA stars Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels, alongside Jock Landale, Matisse Thybulle and Josh Green, can do damage on the global stage.

The Boomers are set to head to next year's FIBA World Cup and the LA Olympics under new head coach Adam Caporn -- a Washington Wizards assistant and former NBL guard -- who has taken the reins from coaching legend Brian Goorjian.

"Talent-wise they're up there with everybody," Ingles told AAP.

"You've got a bunch of NBA players and not just any NBA players - starters and $[US]100 million guys. These guys are pretty impactful in the best league in the world.

"With a mix of the young guys, and Jock's kind of taken the reins as the old guy now, and you throw Bryce (Cotton) in there ... they've got a hell of a squad."

American-born NBL legend Cotton has finally ended his drawn-out Australian citizenship saga and will debut for the Boomers at the World Cup qualifiers in July, adding another scoring threat for Caporn to utilise.