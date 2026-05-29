Protesters arrested at site of proposed 2032 Brisbane stadium

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BRISBANE, Australia -- Two people were arrested Friday and other protesters moved away from the site of a proposed main stadium for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, which has become the center point over the future of a heritage-listed park in the city.

The dispute centers around Victoria Park, the site of the proposed 3.6 billion Australian dollar ($2.6 billion) Brisbane Olympics main stadium.

A man and a woman were taken into custody for obstructing and assaulting police officers, a police spokesperson said.

"Queensland Police Service officers are supporting partner agencies as they undertake engagement, offers of support services and compliance action, if necessary, with a focus on maintaining community safety and ensuring the safety of all involved," the spokesperson said.

Yagara Indigenous elder Gaja Kerry Charlton estimated up to 50 police arrived at the site as well as Brisbane city council staff.

"They all came up to my little camp, where we had about 20 tents, and they just started dismantling them and taking them away," Charlton told the Australian Associated Press. "We were just getting ready to go for lunch, and then we got the phone call that the police were all arriving."

Ownership of the land is set to be transferred to the Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority on Monday. Fences are being erected around the site in preparation, with the Queensland government adamant that construction will proceed immediately.

The government exempted Victoria Park from heritage, environmental and planning laws in 2025 and has converted it to freehold land. However, Charlton has challenged the development, and the application is under review.