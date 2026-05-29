'Love Island' Season 8 features Paralympian Beatriz Hatz, former athletes Rhea, Harvey

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Sound the alarm: New islanders are entering the villa, and a few are holding it down for the athletes.

On Thursday, Peacock announced the new cast for Season 8 of "Love Island USA," which includes 12 singles -- six men and women apiece.

Of the 12 contestants, three have unique backgrounds in sports.

Our roster is full 🔥



A new season of #LoveIslandUSA premieres June 2, only on @peacock! 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/Rz6uIgtWJt — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) May 28, 2026

The cast includes Paralympian Beatriz Hatz, who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and 2024 Paris Paralympics. In Paris, the then-24-year-old took home a bronze medal in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 8 inches (5.38 meters).

She is also a 100- and 200-meter sprinter, and a 60-meter indoor sprinter.

Hatz isn't the only track and field athlete in the Fiji villa this season, though. She is joined by former collegiate sprinter and hurdler Sincere Rhea.

Rhea began his collegiate career at Penn State in 2020 before transferring to Miami in 2022 and Texas Tech in 2024. His résumé includes qualifications to the NCAA Division I indoor national championships in 2021 with Penn State and outdoor national championships in 2021 and 2023 (with Penn State and Miami, respectively).

Rhea ran a personal best of 13.79 in the 110-meter hurdles in 2023 with Miami. He also won the Big Ten indoor 60-meter hurdles title in 2021 with a time of 7.80 seconds.

"I'm a chaser. I'm not more of that like 'chase me'; that's why I just run track," Rhea said in the cast reveal.

The third athlete, Aniya Harvey, 23, is a former volleyball player for Florida Atlantic. In the three seasons that she played with the Owls (2020-22), she averaged .44 kills per set, with her best season coming in 2021, where she collected 47 kills and 14 assists. She collected 17 aces in the 2022 season.

Harvey's father is former NBA player Donnell Harvey, who played five seasons in the league. The New York Knicks selected him with the 22nd pick in the 2000 NBA draft and his draft rights were immediately traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

"I'm super friendly. ... I'm a bit competitive. ... My dad used to play in the NBA. ... I'm so freaking extra," Harvey shared in her reveal.

Athletes being cast on "Love Island" is nothing new. Last season, former professional basketball players Pepe Garcia and Chris Seeley and former college baseball player TJ Palma were participants in the villa.

There's one thing that could be in store in Season 8 -- the villa could get very competitive. The new season will debut Tuesday.