How to watch the 2026 Warrior Games on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The Warriors Games are back, and ESPN will deliver more than 59 hours of the competition featuring wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members. The 2026 Warriors Games will include nearly 200 athletes competing in archery, cycling, track and field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the 2026 Warrior Games:

When and where are the 2026 Warrior Games?

The competition will take place from June 13-20 in San Antonio.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the Warrior Games streaming hub.

What is the ESPN schedule?

All times Eastern

June 13

8:30 a.m.: Powerlifting

June 14

8:30 a.m.: Cycling

June 15

5:30 p.m.: Wheelchair basketball - Day 2

June 16

8:30 a.m.: Archery - Day 2

June 17

8 a.m.: Track and field

4:30 p.m.: Wheelchair rugby - Day 1

June 18

8:30 a.m.: Indoor rowing

5:30 p.m.: Wheelchair rugby - Day 2

June 19

4 p.m.: Sitting volleyball - Day 1

June 20

8:30 a.m.: Swimming

3:30 p.m.: Sitting volleyball - Day 2

More on the Warrior Games

The Warrior Games were created 16 years ago to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded military personnel by providing them exposure to adaptive sports and showcasing their physical skills, mental toughness and resilience. The athletes represent seven branches of the U.S. military, including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force and Special Operations Command.

ESPN has broadcast the annual Warrior Games since 2017.