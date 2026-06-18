How to watch the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

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About 3,000 athletes from all 50 states will compete across 16 Olympic-style team and individual sports in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. Nearly 50 hours of Special Olympic events, including athletics, swimming, powerlifting and flag football, will be available in the ESPN App.

Here are key facts about the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games:

When and where are the games?

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will take place June 20-26 in Minneapolis and Blaine, Minnesota.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App.

What is the schedule?

Coverage begins with the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games opening ceremony on June 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota. Academy Award and eight-time Grammy Award-winner Jon Batiste will perform alongside two-time Grammy-nominated musician and actor Demi Lovato.

*All times Eastern

June 20

7:30 p.m.: Opening ceremony on Disney+ and in the ESPN App

June 21

Noon: Preview show on ABC

June 23

10 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Athletics

10 a.m.-4:20 p.m.: Swimming

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Powerlifting

June 24

9:45 a.m.-2 p.m.: Athletics

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Swimming

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Powerlifting

June 25

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Athletics

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Swimming

10 a.m.-5 p.m. (break: 1-2 p.m.): Powerlifting

2-3:30 p.m.: Flag Football - Unified 5v5 Gold Medal Game on NFL Network/Disney+/ESPN App

June 26

10 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Athletics

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.: Swimming

July 25

Noon: "Best of Show" review special on ABC