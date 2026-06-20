Ex-Olympian arrested for allegedly vandalizing Reflecting Pool

WASHINGTON -- Former Olympic canoe racer David Hearn was among those arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Reflecting Pool during its $14-million-plus rehabilitation project President Donald Trump launched for the nation's 250th anniversary.

Trump, on Saturday, announced that federal authorities had made "multiple arrests" of people he said were vandalizing the Reflecting Pool.

Hearn, 67, of Bethesda, Maryland, owned a company that made composite used to build watercraft. He said he stopped by the pool during his 64-mile bike ride Friday to see what was going on.

Hearn told The Associated Press that he reached into the pool because he wanted to examine the peeling new coating. He said he briefly touched a chunk that was still attached to the side of the pool, then let go shortly after a park worker told him to.

But, Hearn said, he was then detained by National Guard troops and Park Police for five hours before being released Friday night.

"I'm a curious citizen," Hearn said in a telephone interview. "I reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery."

The Washington Post first reported Hearn's arrest, and he said he has a date to appear in court next month and is looking for legal help.

Trump said his predecessors had let the pool turn an algae-stained green and that he'd line it with "American flag blue" so it better reflected the Washington Monument. But after the new pool was unveiled, its blue tinge quickly became a familiar green. Workers treated it with chemicals to kill the algae, but then the painted blue lining on the bottom began to peel.

On Friday night, Trump posted about the pool.

"We've had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool," he posted on his social media site Friday night. "Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they've also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed."

He offered no details to substantiate his claim.

Agencies responsible for law enforcement and upkeep on the National Mall -- the U.S. Park Police, National Park Service and Interior Department -- did not respond to requests for comment.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.