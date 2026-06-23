Ex-Olympic skier Bode Miller arrested on drug charges in Idaho

Former U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller was arrested on two drug charges earlier this month in Fremont County in Idaho, according to court records obtained by ABC News.

Miller, 48, was arrested on June 6 for one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond and has pleaded not guilty.

According to court records, Miller also paid a fine related to a speeding violation.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 29.

Miller is one of the most decorated alpine skiers in American history, with 33 World Cup wins, two overall titles, four world championships and six Olympic medals, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games in the super-combined.