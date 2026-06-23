Kevin Durant to help lead charitable 3x3 tourney for USA Basketball

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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Kevin Durant, the all-time leading scorer in Olympic basketball history and a four-time gold medalist, will be among the USA Basketball players who will turn to coaching at a 3x3 tournament this summer to support various charities.

The tournament is Aug. 1 in Orange County, California, and is part of a partnership between the USA Basketball Foundation and RX3 Growth Partners -- an institutional growth equity firm co-founded by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Durant -- part of USA Basketball since 2006 -- will be one of the event's philanthropic partners. USA Basketball alumni will have the opportunity to raise awareness and support for nonprofits of their choice; he chose the Durant Family Foundation, which he started in 2013.

The event will feature USA Basketball athletes and coaches along with celebrities, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

"This tournament provides a platform for Kevin, along with our other USA Basketball alumni and donors, to raise awareness for causes near to their hearts and to inspire others to use the game of basketball as a force for good," said Jennifer Lynne Williams, USA Basketball Foundation chief development officer.