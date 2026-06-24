IOC sets 2029 timetable to resolve 2036 Summer Olympics host

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LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The IOC on Wednesday set a target of 2029 to pick a 2036 Olympics host in a currently stalled contest that has long been targeted by India and Qatar.

The timetable agreed to at a meeting of the full International Olympic Committee membership is a reset under president Kirsty Coventry after 2028 Summer Games host Los Angeles and 2032 host Brisbane were chosen 11 years in advance.

It brings back a competitive vote wanted by members after Los Angeles and Brisbane were effectively chosen without facing a rival candidate. Paris was picked as the 2024 Olympics host with the traditional seven years to prepare when Los Angeles stood aside as a rival to be given the 2028 edition uncontested.

The strategic shift has been a defining move in Coventry's presidency that formally started exactly one year ago when she succeeded Thomas Bach.

At least 10 potential Summer Games bids for 2036 and beyond had been in ongoing talks with the IOC when Coventry pressed pause on the process in the first big decision of her presidency.

Detailing the new timetable, IOC member Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović said the contest should take shape in March.

The IOC's executive board will pick an official short list for "deeper evaluation of a number of interested parties with developed projects," said Grabar-Kitarović, the former state president of Croatia.

A target of late 2028 was set to begin a "targeted dialogue" phase with bidders, when their governments will be required to give legal and financial guarantees.

The 2036 host election is set to be at the IOC Session expected in mid-2029 at a venue to be decided.