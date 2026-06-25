Drug charges against Bode Miller will be dropped, his attorney says

A pair of misdemeanor drug charges against Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller will be dropped, according to his attorney.

Miller was arrested June 6 in eastern Idaho, according to court records, and pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia the following week.

Jeromy Stafford, Miller's attorney, told ABC News in a statement Wednesday that "no drugs were found on Bode's person." Stafford's statement said that he spoke with Fremont County (Idaho) prosecutor Lindsey Blake, who "agreed to dismiss all charges against Bode Miller."

Miller said in a post on Instagram that he was pulled over after accelerating to pass a vehicle on the highway. His friend had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe, which Miller said he didn't know about.

"We fully cooperated with the officer," he said. "I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed."

The court documents don't include any details about the circumstances surrounding Miller's arrest. But in a probable cause statement, Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Hurt wrote that he found Miller with a white dispensary bag containing 4.1 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

The 48-year-old Miller won six Olympic medals, including gold in the super-combined at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

His last major race was at the 2015 world championships in Beaver Creek, Colorado, when a bad wipeout knocked him out of the super-G.

Miller won 33 World Cup races and a pair of World Cup overall titles. He also captured four gold medals at world championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.