How to watch ESPN's 'E60: Fear and Doping in Las Vegas'

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What happens when human performance is pushed beyond its natural limits? "Fear and Doping in Las Vegas," a new ESPN E60 documentary, gives fans an inside look at the controversial Enhanced Games, and what happens when athletes are permitted to use performance-enhancing drugs.

Here are key facts about the new ESPN E60 documentary:

When will "Fear and Doping in Las Vegas" air?

The documentary premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the debut on ESPN. The documentary will be available in the ESPN App immediately following the television premiere. Fans can watch it and other reports in the E60 streaming hub.

More about the Enhanced Games

The first-ever Enhanced Games, an event where athletes took PEDs and competed for world records and millions in prize money, took place in May in Las Vegas. The Enhanced Games also served as an advertisement for Enhanced LTD's direct-to-consumer online PED marketplace.

Through the marketplace, consumers can purchase many of the same FDA-approved substances that the Enhanced Games swimmers, sprinters and weightlifters used in their training. Enhanced LTD's goal is to normalize many of the drugs that sports have deemed dangerous, sparking a PED revolution and reaping the financial benefits.

More about "Fear and Doping in Las Vegas"

Produced and directed by Josh Vorensky and Max Brodsky, "Fear and Doping in Las Vegas" features ESPN's Dan Murphy interviewing Enhanced CEO Max Martin and the chief financial backer, billionaire biotech giant Christian Angermayer, as well as some of the athletes and a wide range of doping and anti-doping experts.

The athletes include:

▪︎ Sprinter Shania Collins, a former USA indoor champion

▪︎ Swimmer Cody Miller, a U.S. gold medalist at the 2016 Summer Olympics

▪︎ Sprinter Marvin Bracy-Williams, a U.S. Olympian who was later suspended for PED use

▪︎ Swimmer Andrii Govorov, a Ukrainian and the current world-record holder in the 50-meter butterfly

▪︎ Weightlifter Boady Santavy, a two-time Olympian for Canada