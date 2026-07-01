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LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Greenland and the Faroe Islands will not be recognized as separate and independent Olympic teams despite a request from Denmark's parliament, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Wednesday.

The Olympic Charter has for 30 years defined a country that can have an official team as "an independent state recognized by the international community."

According to an IOC statement, the Greenland and the Faroe Islands -- which are semi-autonomous territories in the kingdom of Denmark -- do not meet that standard.

"This position has been explained and communicated very clearly to the concerned parties on numerous occasions over the past years," the IOC said.

The formal request by the Danish parliament was made two weeks ago and published Tuesday.

It came weeks after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen formed a new coalition government. In the election campaign, she pledged support for Greenland against U.S. President Donald Trump's wish to acquire the island.

At the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games, which President Trump should formally declare open, athletes from Greenland and Faroes can compete for Denmark. It is one of 206 national Olympic bodies recognized by the IOC.