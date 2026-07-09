Gout's out: teenage sprint star sidelined by serious hamstring injury

Australian sprint sensation Gout Gout's hopes of emulating the legendary Usain Bolt at the upcoming under-20 world championships have been dashed by a serious hamstring injury.

Gout suffered a partial tendon tear when he hurt his left hamstring at training in Brisbane on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old, who revealed the shock news via social media on Thursday, will not compete in Oregon next month and has already turned his attention to next season.

Gout's next major global meet now might not be until the world championships in Beijing in September next year.

Gout Gout is set to miss a significant chunk of time after suffering a serious hamstring injury. Sona Maleterova/Getty Images

"I'm very disappointed but I have no other possibility but to accept the situation," Gout posted on Instagram.

"I understand this is part of athletics.