Max Whitlock to miss Commonwealth Games with hand injury

Open Extended Reactions

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock will miss the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to a hand injury.

The 33-year-old gymnast revealed on Instagram that he sustained the problem in training and will not recover in time for the Games despite his best efforts.

Whitlock has won a total of 10 medals across three Commonwealth Games in 2010, 2014 and 2018, but he will not be able to add to his tally which includes four golds.

The pommel horse specialist is also a six-time Olympic medallist and will be a big miss for Team England.

Max Whitlock has won four Commonwealth Games gold medals. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Games get under way in Glasgow on July 23, and in a post on Monday, Whitlock said: "I'm incredibly disappointed to have to say that I have no choice but to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games.

"Representing ⁠Team England has always meant a huge amount to me, and I had been working incredibly hard for the opportunity to compete and contribute to the team once again.

- Commonwealth Games 2026: How to watch in UK, TV channel, schedule, events

"Unfortunately, I picked up ⁠an injury to my hand in training and, despite doing everything possible to give myself the best chance of competing, won't be ⁠able to recover in time.

"Setbacks are part of sport and my focus now is on recovering properly, supporting ⁠the team and coming back stronger."