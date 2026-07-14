Suni Lee returning to gymnastics two years before L.A. Olympics

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Suni Lee is making a run at a third Olympics.

The American gymnastics star announced she is returning to the sport Tuesday, about two years out from the Los Angeles Games.

Lee, the 2020 all-around champion and a six-time Olympic medalist, posted a video on Instagram saying she was back in the gym and ready to return to work.

The 23-year-old Lee has been on a break following the 2024 Paris Olympics, in which she helped the Americans win team gold while earning bronze in the all-around and uneven bars.

She's the latest member of the 2024 Olympic team to announce she is eyeing a shot at L.A. Jade Carey is among the gold medalists who already have returned to competition.