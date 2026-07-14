Sources: Daigneault, Bickerstaff, Few to help coach Team USA

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USA Basketball is expected to name Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few as the assistants for Erik Spoelstra's national team staff, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Last September, Spoelstra was named the successor to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr following the gold medal run in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Few is the most veteran national team assistant of the group, having served in several capacities for Team USA in the past decade, including as an assistant next to Spoelstra since 2021.

This will be the first national team experience for Daigneault and Bickerstaff, two of the NBA's rising young coaches. Daigneault's Thunder have led the NBA in wins the past two seasons and won the 2025 championship. The Pistons have surged the past two seasons under Bickerstaff and won an Eastern Conference-best 60 games this past year.

Team USA will next compete in the World Cup qualifiers in late August, facing Chile and Columbia in an effort to advance to the 2027 World Cup in Qatar.

The team has already automatically qualified for the 2028 Olympics with Los Angeles as the host city.