Everything you need to know about the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

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From Victoria to Glasgow, the 2026 Commonwealth Games has endured a wild ride over the past four years. It all gets underway this week in Scotland with over 70 Commonwealth nations competing for glory across a range of sports.

So, what events are included? Which events have been scrapped? When will it begin? And how can you watch all of the action?

Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 Commonwealth Games:

When do the Commonwealth Games begin?

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will begin on Thursday, July 23 with the opening ceremony to take place at the OVO Hydro, an indoor arena in Glasgow.

Competition will begin the next day, on Friday, July 24, with 3x3 basketball, lawn bowls, boxing, and swimming all getting underway. The games will run until the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 2.

Australian swimmers pose on Sydney Harbour ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Matt King/Getty Images

Why is Glasgow hosting the Commonwealth Games?