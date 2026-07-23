'This is a movement': How Flavor Flav's SHE Weekend celebrated Team USA's women

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SPORTING HIS SIGNATURE clock chain necklace and proudly wearing a black T-shirt that read "She livin' that trophy life," Flavor Flav started walking down a royal blue carpet. Dancing to Madonna's "Holiday" in front of the hundreds of screaming fans, Flav motioned to what was happening behind him. Tonight wasn't about him. It was about the dozens of women waving and smiling atop two double-decker buses.

It all started with an idea to celebrate the United States women's hockey team in Las Vegas. But in Flav fashion, the celebration blossomed into a weekend-long celebration of women Olympians and Paralympians. "SHE Weekend" took on a new meaning when Flav personally advocated for the city's approval of a parade, public concert and more, with the support and partnership of MGM Resorts -- all to celebrate and support the women athletes.

Gold, silver and bronze medals glistened against the bright lights shining on Toshiba Plaza. The cheers of the crowds grew in octave as the buses inched closer to the entrance of the blue carpet.

Gold medalist and two-time Olympic alpine skier Breezy Johnson stepped off the bus, followed by gold medalist and freestyle mogul skier Elizabeth Lemley. Within a matter of seconds, dozens of athletes poured out from both buses.

Team USA's women athletes celebrate together aboard a double-decker bus during SHE Weekend. Courtesy of Flavor Flav's SHE Weekend

"Wow," said Paralympic snowboarder and gold medalist Brenna Huckaby, as she stepped off the bus and witnessed the droves of fans screaming. "We did it."

Before taking their first steps along the blue carpet, perfectly positioned in front of the crowd and leading to a step-and-repeat, the athletes waited until all of their teammates were off the bus.

Gathering just feet from the bus, the women embraced arms and pulled each other closer for a group selfie.

"All of the best women in the world are right here in one place," Olympic gold medalist and freestyle skier Kaila Kuhn said. "We all get to feed off each other and celebrate each other and there's nothing more special than that. I've never been to an event like this. This is such a movement, and we need more of it. Thank you, Flavor Flav."

It was the first night of the event. Thousands of fans lined up along a nearly one-mile stretch on the Las Vegas Strip to watch a parade that included local girls' youth sports teams, community groups, members of the Las Vegas Aces, and of course, the Olympians and Paralympians.

The Las Vegas heat radiated throughout the plaza, as the crowd continued to grow. Groups of women dressed in Team USA jerseys and homemade clock necklaces pushed toward the front of the security rail to catch a glimpse of the athletes as they strutted down the blue carpet. Young children hoisted on their parents' shoulders held up signs praising the women's hockey team. A fan from Wisconsin made a personalized sign acknowledging that all she wanted for her 30th birthday was to share a shot with the hockey team.

Flav promised the fans a public concert, featuring his group Public Enemy. But the fans made one thing clear: They were here for the women.

For four days in July, the women of Team USA took over Las Vegas with Flav. No gimmicks. No hidden agendas. No secret messaging. Just pure joy and excitement for women in sport.

"This feels unreal," Flav said. "If I do cry some tears, these are tears of joy. Nothing has ever happened like this ever. Not only that but nothing has ever happened like this here in the city of Las Vegas. I am over-grateful to be the one in this position to bring these athletes out here to celebrate their winnings, as the way they should be celebrated."

AS AMBER GLENN maneuvered her way down the blue carpet, she looked in the crowd for her family. By the time she got to the end of the carpet, she couldn't stop smiling. The moment, the crowd, the cheers. It was everything she imagined. Then, she spotted her father, Richard Glenn, watching her from the outside of the step-and-repeat.

Medal on display, Amber Glenn soaks in the celebration on the Las Vegas Strip. Courtesy of Flavor Flav's SHE Weekend

"It was so cute because I could easily spot my dad," said Glenn, who purchased tickets as Mother's Day and Father's Day gifts for her parents to join her in Las Vegas. "The joke in my family is that we could find him in the electronics section because he would always wander off there. He has that cool 360 camera thing. I saw that and I knew. I just love him so much. He was holding the camera, singing along with my mom."

She glanced at her father and then tried to find Flav in the crowd. Before she could locate the two, she saw her father hugging Flav. "Thank you for doing this," Glenn's father said to Flav. "This means the world."

Ten years ago, Glenn's father worked security for Flav. For Glenn, this weekend wasn't just about a singular moment of celebration. It was about all of the moments that led to this place. The blood, sweat and tears. The sacrifices from her family. The extra security shifts that her father, a police sergeant, had to work to afford her Olympic figure skating dreams.

Once on stage, the Olympians and Paralympians stood shoulder to shoulder. Tick Segerblom, Clark County commissioner, approached the stage and announced into a microphone, "Where would you rather be? The White House or Vegas with a key to the strip?"

Handing out individual keys to the Strip to the dozens of athletes on stage, Segerblom also proclaimed that July 16 was officially "Flavor Flav Day." Even in the Las Vegas heat, the crowds didn't miss a beat, cheering each time an athlete received her key.

Wiping sweat from their foreheads while still maintaining smiles, the athletes waved to the crowd.

"I hope the public really sees how special something like this is," Glenn said. "And I hope they see that this is real. It's genuine. This is not just for publicity."

Glenn raised her key to her face. Her father and mother stood against the front railing of the stage and snapped pictures and videos of their daughter.

"They're the reason why I'm here," Glenn said. "And the reason I became an Olympian. They deserve to be able to celebrate this just as much as I do. It was a full-circle moment for me."

HILLARY KNIGHT STOOD alongside her women's hockey teammates on the second floor of The Cosmopolitan Hotel.

A hot pink bedazzled clock necklace pressed against Knight's chest, boldly standing out against her all-white outfit. It was the second night of She Weekend, and after a long week of media obligations at the ESPYS and Time100 Sports Gala, Knight finally made it to Las Vegas.

"Look at this thing," Knight said about her clock chain. "It's fitting for the weekend and the reason why we're all here."

For months, the captain and gold medalist worked alongside Flav to bring awareness to She Weekend and make it a reality. Speaking on a panel with Flav during the 2026 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Knight received a customized clock necklace from Flav. And now, the moment to wear her necklace and celebrate among her teammates was finally here.

Team USA 's athletes thanked Flavor Flav with a personalized No. 26 hockey jersey during the weekend-long celebration. Courtesy of Flavor Flav's SHE Weekend

Inside the Westoria dining venue at The Cosmopolitan, Knight hugged her teammates and Team USA members. As each athlete took their seat for a private dinner for the athletes, the chatter echoed within the restaurant walls. Multiple circle tables full of winter Olympians and Paralympians filled the space. Figure skaters sat next to hockey players. Bobsledders sat next to snowboarders. Skiers sat next to speedskaters. Unlike in the Olympic and Paralympic villages, the athletes said this was the first time they were able to be in an intimate setting among each other to talk freely.

"We never get this opportunity," Olympic snowboarder Bea Kim said. "This is a movement. Not just a single event. And we are all just coming together. It's powerful. I've never been in this type of space with all of these women before. And as one of the younger Olympians here, I just keep thinking about how powerful this is right now and how I've looked up to these women for so long. To be in the same room is pretty special. And then to be recognized in the same conversation. Wow, it just means a lot."

Throughout the family-style dinner that consisted of vibrant salads and cold appetizers, succulent main courses and delectable side dishes, members of the She Weekend team spoke into a microphone.

"I just want to say I have a special gift for everyone in here," Flav said. "When you leave, you're going to have a clock ... to make it right, the first one I want to come get one is Hilary Knight. From the South to the North, from the East to the West, you are the best."

The athletes screamed in excitement and held their phones above their heads to capture the moment. Before the cheers dissipated, Knight looked at Flav as they embraced in a hug and said, "We have a special gift for you from the U.S. women's team."

Athletes received miniature versions of Flavor Flav's signature clock necklace as a SHE Weekend memento. Courtesy of Flavor Flav's SHE Weekend

Holding up a U.S. hockey jersey with the words "Flavor Flav" printed on the back and the No. 26, Flav was left speechless. The dozens of athletes started clapping and chanting, "USA! USA! USA!"

Not wanting to take the attention away from the women, Flav savored the moment before quickly asking his team to bring out the individual clock necklaces for the athletes. For the next 30 minutes, Flav walked around the dining room and handed out the necklaces. Stopping at each athlete and expressing words of gratitude for their presence at the dinner and She Weekend, Flav held back tears as he worked his way through the room.

"This is so cool," said Olympic champion bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, admiring her necklace next to Kim. "I can't believe this is happening. What a weekend. And it's only Night 2."

Just as the dessert course ended, the She Weekend team announced, "Whoever is going to the Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere, we need to leave shortly."

The athletes dressed in all-white, on theme for the concert, got up from their tables. Hugging their teammates who were staying behind for the Mary J. Blige concert, they left the restaurant -- all sporting new hardware and weekend mementos from their necks: gold clock necklaces.