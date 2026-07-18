Keely Hodgkinson, Josh Kerr at Diamond League in London: How to watch, TV channel, event schedule

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Keely Hodgkinson is competing at the London Athletics Meet. Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Diamond League heads to London for its 11th event of the year with home focus on Keely Hodgkinson, Josh Kerr, Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes.

Two-time Olympic medallist in the 1500m, Kerr, is seeking a world record in the men's mile. Hodgkinson must recover from a freak injury at home to shine on home soil.

Here's everything you need to know about the Diamond League in London.

When is the Diamond League in London?

The Diamond League at the London Athletics Meet is on Saturday July 18. It takes place at the London Stadium.

How to watch the Diamond League in London

Viewers in the UK can watch live coverage of the London Athletics Meet on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 1 p.m. BST.

Diamond League London Athletics Meet event schedule

All times are BST

1.04 p.m. - Discus women

1.30 p.m. - Pole vault men

2:03 p.m. - 400m hurdles men

2:10 p.m. - High jump women

2:14 p.m. - 400m women

2:25 p.m. - 800m men

2:35 p.m. - 3000m women

2:49 p.m. - Long jump women

2:53 p.m. - 110m hurdles men

3:04 p.m. - 100m men

3:15 p.m. - 200m women

3:26 p.m. - 400m men

3:36 p.m. - 1 mile men

3:51 p.m. - 800m women

Josh Kerr chasing world record

Josh Kerr could claim a world record in London. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

Josh Kerr insists he is "not scared of failing" in his attempt to take down the 27-year-old mile world record on Saturday at the London Diamond League meet.

In March the 2023, the world 1500 metres champion announced his intention to break Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's mark of three minutes 43.13 seconds set in 1999 and set a target for this weekend at the London Stadium.

The Edinburgh athlete is not a betting man but thinks the odds are in his favour as he looks to shave about 2.21secs off his personal best, the 3m 45.34s British record he set at the Prefontaine Classic two years ago.

"There's different breeds of people," said Kerr. "As an athlete, I'm not scared of failing. It's not something that I was born with.

"I'm on the attack at all times and I'm bold with what I talk about, but when the figures and the stats behind me are backing up my claims, I don't see why I can't go out there and do what my job is. And I think it's important to tell people what your goals are.

"I think it keeps you honest. It keeps everyone honest within track and field and hopefully I can bring a couple more eyeballs on it as well.

"I'm not fearing that in any way. I'm just going out there and doing what I've said that I'm capable of doing.

"I'm trying to do something that no one's ever done. There's definitely a risk of failure, but it's not something that's on my mind particularly often."

The 28-year-old currently sits sixth on the all-time list and his competition in London includes Yared Nuguse, the 2024 Olympic 1500m bronze medallist who is two places ahead of him, with 3:43.97 set in 2023.

Kerr, who has been fitted with a bespoke aerodynamic suit and custom spikes for the attempt, believes more than one man could take down the Moroccan's time on Saturday and it could be a matter of who does it fastest.

He added: "I'm going out there, I've had the best camp I've ever had in my life, I've been able to live a life that I've always wanted to live over the last six months in pursuit of this. It's been focused. It's been dialled. It's been surrounded by amazing people and I've already won that fight."

Keely Hodgkinson suffered bizarre injury at home

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson had also been targeting a world record in London in her signature event but has endured a difficult few weeks, starting when she was forced to pull out of the 400m final at the British trials with hamstring tightness.

Hodgkinson was cleared by a physiotherapist after that event, but had a freak fall before the Prefontaine Classic two weeks ago, getting into "a fight with a metal grate" and badly scraping both knees, requiring a visit to A&E.

Asked if the attempt was now on the back-burner, she replied: "I haven't missed any training. I feel quite good. I'm just taking the pressure off myself because I don't have anything to prove. I don't need to chase anything just because anybody else wants it to be done.

"I'm in really good shape and in a really good place. I think fast times come from great races. If that's tomorrow then great, if it's in a few weeks or next year, I don't care.

"For me, it's winning and being back on top, especially after these last couple of weeks when it's been a bit difficult, so that's my main focus for tomorrow."

Press Association contributed to this report.