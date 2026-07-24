Every Australian gold medal from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

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The 2026 Commonwealth Games are underway in Glasgow, Scotland. Here's every gold medal won by team Australia:

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Lani Pallister - women's 400m freestyle

Australia's first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow was won by middle distance swim star Lani Pallister, who crushed the field to take out the 400m freestyle title. Pallister touched the wall in a time of 3:59.56, beating New Zealand's Erika Fairweather and Dolphins teammate Jenna Forrester to the top step of the podium.

Lani Pallister of Australia won gold in the women's 400m freestyle. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Jenna Jones - women's 100m freestyle S13

Gold No. 2 for Australia arrived just 20 minutes later with Jenna Jones touching first in the 100m freestyle S13 final. Jones edged out Ela Letton-Jones of Wales and fellow Aussie Kirralee Hayes.

Jenna Forrester - women's 200m backstroke

An incredible final 50m saw Jenna Forrester triumph in the women's 200m backstroke final. Forrester, who took bronze earlier in the night in the 400m freestyle, wasn't close to the podium at the halfway mark, but swam over the top of her competition in the back end of the race to shave two seconds off her personal best and win gold. Fellow Australian Hannah Fredericks claimed the bronze medal.

"I did not expect that to happen tonight - I am so over the moon," Forrester said. "I didn't really have much expectation going into the 400 free or the 200 backstroke, so I'm really happy with how that went."

Luke Saffy - men's 100m butterfly S10

It was a Dolphins one-two in the men's 100m butterfly S10 on opening night in Glasgow. Luke Saffy took out the race in a time of 57.11, beating teammate Col Pearse (57.49) to gold. Canada's Jack Gill (1:00.3) rounded out the podium.

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay

It was a demolition job in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay with the all-star Australian team of Shayna Jack, Mollie O'Callaghan, Meg Harris, and Alex Perkins powering to gold in Glasgow and winning the final by over four seconds. The official time was 3:31.40, with England in second spot (3:35.66), and South Africa in third (3:38.67).

That is now Australia's eighth consecutive victory in this event at the Commonwealth Games.

Australia's women dominated the 4x100m freestyle relay in Glasgow. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay

Kyle Chalmers anchored Australia to a sixth gold medal in the pool on day one of competition, storming home to take out the men's 4x100m freestyle relay. The Australian quartet of Chalmers, Flynn Southam, Kai Taylor, and Harrison Turner stopped the clock in a time of 3:09.49, which is a Games record. Southam's opening split of 47.09 was also a Games record for the individual 100m. England finished second in the race, albeit over two seconds behind the Australians.