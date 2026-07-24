Beatriz Hatz of 'Love Island' wins T64 long jump national championship

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Beatriz Hatz left the villa and went straight into grind mode in the sand pits.

Hatz, a Paralympian who appeared as a Season 8 contestant on Peacock's "Love Island USA," took home a gold medal Thursday in the T64 women's long jump competition at the USA track and field outdoor national championships in New York City.

She began the competition with a 4.83-meter jump that put her in second place just behind Taleah Williams, who led until the fifth round of the competition with a 5.03-meter leap in the first round and then a 5.05 in the third.

Hatz, 25, fouled her fourth-round jump before soaring to first place in her fifth-round attempt with a mark of 5.24 meters (about 17 feet, 2¼ inches).

She completed her series going 5.11 meters in the sixth round, holding off Williams to secure gold.

Beatriz Hatz SOARING to secure the national title. 👏🇺🇸



📺 USATF National Championships: Friday-Sunday on NBC, Peacock & NBCSN pic.twitter.com/z5wqTEgBvJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 23, 2026

Just weeks before the outdoor championships, Hatz was a main character on "Love Island USA." She quickly became a fan favorite on the show before becoming just the second islander to be dumped from the villa after a coupling decision from a fellow islander.

Hatz remains close to her Villa acquaintances, however. Season 8 cast members Sean Reifel and Amora Robinson were in attendance to support Hatz.

According to Hatz, she was also training while in the villa, where she would open up to the islanders about her disability.

"When I did do my workouts in my blade, I would sit down, put a towel over my leg and kind of switch into my blade [and] do a couple of long jump drills or whatever in the grass," Hatz said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I did end up showing some of the islanders my long jump blade and kind of teaching them about it, and I thought that was probably one of the coolest experiences I had [on 'Love Island']."