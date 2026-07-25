Tour de France final stage 2026: How to watch in UK, TV channel, start time, route, records, standings

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Tour de France comes to a close in Paris on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on three weeks of cycling and one of the most demanding events in world sport.

Tadej Pogačar enters the final stage on the verge of a record-equalling fifth overall title, with the Slovenian carrying a six-and-a-half minute lead after Saturday's action. The peloton has traversed the Pyrenees and the Alps since the Grand Départ in Barcelona over 3,000 kilometres ago on July 4.

The final day has been shortened after organisers revised the route because security personnel have been redeployed to help tackle major wildfires in France. The stage will still finish on the Champs-Élysées -- the iconic Parisian avenue which has welcomed the riders each year since 1975, with the exception of two years ago due to the Olympic Games.

All seven British riders who started the Tour remain in the race heading into the final stage, including Tom Pidcock in ninth, despite 25 riders abandoning over the opening 20 stages.

When is the Tour de France final stage?

The Tour started on July 4 in Barcelona, Spain, to kick-off over 3,000 kilometres of racing over different altitudes and landscapes. Photo by POOL LUCA BETTINI / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images

The final stage takes place on Sunday, July 26.

What is the Tour de France final stage route?

Stage: 21

Distance: 89 km (shortened from 133 km)

Start: Champs-Élysées, Paris

Finish: Champs-Élysées, Paris

Stage type: Flat

What time does Stage 21 start?

Race start: Approximately 4:50 p.m. BST

Expected finish: Around 6:45 p.m BST, depending on race speed.

How to watch the Tour de France final stage in the UK

TNT Sports will broadcast Stage 21 live in the United Kingdom. Coverage is also available through HBO Max, while highlights will be shown later on Channel 5.

The race will conclude on the iconic Champs-Élysées, Paris. Photo by Sara Cavallini/Getty Images

Does the yellow jersey wearer on the final day always win?

Not officially, but almost always in practice. There is no rule preventing attacks on the overall leader, although a longstanding gentlemen's agreement means the yellow jersey is not challenged on the final stage before the race reaches Paris -- with the final stage something of a procession after three weeks of gruelling racing.

Tour de France general classification

Tadej Pogacar is set to win a record-equalling fifth Tour de France on Sunday. Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

The overall standings after Stage 20:

1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

2. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

3. Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

4. Paul Seixas (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

5. Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious)

6. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek)

7. Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek)

8. Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost)

9. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

10. Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies)

Jersey leaders

Yellow jersey: Tadej Pogačar

Green jersey: Mads Pedersen

Polka dot jersey: Richard Carapaz

White jersey: Isaac del Toro

Tour de France records

Most overall victories

5 -- Jacques Anquetil

5 -- Eddy Merckx

5 -- Bernard Hinault

5 -- Miguel Induráin

Most stage victories

35 -- Mark Cavendish

Longest stage (2026)

Stage 13 -- Dole to Belfort, 205.8 kilometres

Highest point (2026)

Stage 20 -- Col du Galibier, 2,642 metres