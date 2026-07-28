'My time': young gun dethrones Chalmers in 100m final

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Kyle Chalmers has been dethroned as the Commonwealth Games 100m freestyle king in Glasgow, the 'Big Tuna' having been reeled in by young friend and rival Flynn Southam in a landmark changing-of-the-guard moment.

With a potential record-breaking 10th Commonwealth gold in his sights, Chalmers had his proud record of never having been beaten by an Australian in major international competition dismantled by 21-year-old Southam in the Tollcross pool.

Southam's glory, fuelled by indignation at how he'd been somewhat dismissed as just a relay workhorse, set the tone for yet another medal-laden session of Dolphins' domination on the penultimate night of the program.

Jenna Forrester sealed her own golden treble in a remarkable breakthrough meet, adding a thrilling 200m individual medley triumph to the surprise 200m backstroke and 400m IM titles she'd already annexed.

And the night kicked off with 22-year-old Queenslander Kirralee Hayes taking the para gold medal in the 50m freestyle S13 final,with another Australian Jenna Jones taking bronze.

But Southam's win took pride of place, the young Fremantle-born, NSW-raised prospect finally fulfilling his potential as the most likely successor to 'King Kyle', clocking a searing 47.13 seconds to bronze medallist Chalmers' 47.74. The pair were split by Welshman Matt Richards (47.64).

"Me and Kyle have utmost respect for one another. But it's my time to shine, and I know that," boomed Southam.

"I've been due for this, and this is my breakout meet. Four years ago, I came here as a little boy -- but now I'm a man, and I belong here."

Kyle Chalmers has been dethroned as the Commonwealth Games 100m freestyle king in Glasgow, the 'Big Tuna' having been reeled in by young friend and rival Flynn Southam in a landmark changing-of-the-guard moment. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

For Chalmers, though, cheered on by his wife, Norwegian international swimmer Ingeborg Loyning and baby daughter Astrid, there was a mixture of frustration that he couldn't land the 10th gold and 12th medal that would have taken him past the great Ian Thorpe as Australia's most successful men's swimmer ever at the Games.

Port Lincoln's 28-year-old maestro is likely to still have a chance, though, in the 50m butterfly final on the final day of competition in what could be his final appearance at the Games.

Admitting that he knew the passing-of-the-baton moment was inevitably coming at some point soon, Chalmers had hoped to delay it but was happy to tip his hat to the young gun after being the first to congratulate him.

"I'm completely fine with it," Chalmers said.

"I'd rather be in the race for that to happen than be retired and seeing them swim faster than maybe what... well, he hasn't quite got me just yet, but it's very close to what my best ever was.

"When we were able to sit in the medal presentation, I really said, 'you know, this is your moment. I'm so proud of you, enjoy your moment, enjoy singing the anthem'.

"I truly am so proud of him."

Southam had signalled his intentions at the start of the week when he clocked a sizzling lead-off relay leg of 47.09, which was just a hundredth-of-a-second slower than Chalmers' all-time best and quicker than the South Australian star's 2026 best by half a second.

"It's pretty incredible. I had a lot of people doubting me and saying my success only comes from relays, and that's really pissed me off and motivated me to be the best in the world," said Southam.

"Doubt always comes up, I was doubting myself as I was walking out, but it's about being able to turn that voice down and believing in yourself.

"I have Australia on my cap, I don't have just my name, so it's bigger than me."

Another medal came Australia's way with William Petric taking silver in the 400m individual medley behind New Zealand's double champion Lewis Clareburt.