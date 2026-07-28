Record falls, Aussies pipped in epic 100m finals

Open Extended Reactions

Lachie Kennedy and Torrie Lewis have both missed out on gold, but broken 100m national records while capturing medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Kennedy ended Australia's agonising wait for a men's Commonwealth Games 100m medal by taking silver in Glasgow.

Australia's fastest man ran a personal best 9.85 seconds, beating Patrick Johnson's mark of 9.93 set in May 2003 -- several months before Kennedy was born.

It took a Games record to beat Kennedy, with Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme stopping the clock at 9.83.

Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi (9.90) was third, with Australian Eddie Nketia (10.06) back in sixth.

Lewis broke her own 100m national record in the semi-finals then broke it again in the final, finishing third in 10.99.

New Zealander Zoe Hobbs (10.93) won gold ahead of England's Amy Hunt (10.98).

Kennedy's silver was Australia's first medal in the men's 100m since 1962, when Michael Cleary took bronze.

Kennedy broke 10 seconds and lowered his personal best twice on the night, including a 9.94 in his semi, despite wet and windy conditions at Scotstoun Stadium.

Kennedy ended Australia's agonising wait for a men's Commonwealth Games 100m medal by taking silver in Glasgow. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

"It's all about rising to the occasion," Kennedy said.

"I'm a big believer in you've got to bring your best when it matters most. That's what we've been training for all season.

"To be able to come out here in those conditions, against a field like that, and to be able to run a time like that just goes to show how much faith I have in my team and all the people supporting me back home."

Lachlan Kennedy. Lachie Kennedy was pipped on the line by Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme in the 100m final. (Simon Stacpoole/AAP PHOTOS) Kennedy said he felt "very proud" to secure a medal.

"It's a big relief. A big relief," he said.

"I thought I did have it, to be honest. My boy came home hard. He had a good last 10, but I can't be too upset.

"I came in here wanting to win, but second place with a big, fresh PB is a pretty good consolation prize."

There was also joy for Ky Robinson, who completed an unprecedented 10,000m double for Australia when he finished strongly to hold off several rivals and claim gold.

Robinson won in 27:48.93 ahead of India's Gulveer Singh and Isle of Man's David Mullarkey.

His triumph followed Rose Davies becoming the first Australian woman to win the event at the Commonwealth Games.