Patterson edges rival in repeat of Glasgow gold

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Eleanor Patterson's full-circle moment is complete with Glasgow gold.

Twelve years on from her breakout Commonwealth Games performance, Patterson overcame atrocious conditions to salute in Scotland's largest city once more.

The 30-year-old set a Games record when she cleared 1.96m, prevailing over long-time rival Nicola Olyslagers (1.93m) in an Australian women's high-jump quinella.

"What a wild ride. I seem to have a wonderful rapport with Glasgow," Patterson said.

"It was not an easy night at the office, but I'm very proud of how it turned out."

Patterson was a shy 18-year-old school kid when she won her first Games gold medal in 2014 and has endured a rollercoaster career in the time since.

She couldn't defend her title after missing selection for the 2018 Games, took a year away from the sport and returned to win a world championship and Olympic bronze.

"It's been such a full-circle experience" Patterson said.

"It's been a wild 12 years. I feel like a very different athlete to who I was when I was 18."

Patterson's rivalry with Olyslagers has also played a role in both athletes' success, with their head-to-head record now level at 29-29 with one tie. Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images

Patterson credited her British coach Fayaaz Caan and Italian partner Marco Fassinotti, who also coaches her, with giving her the platform to perform.

Her rivalry with Olyslagers has also played a role in both athletes' success, with their head-to-head record now level at 29-29 with one tie.

"She's a phenomenal athlete and human," Patterson said.

"She's definitely got the better of me over the last couple of years, but lately I've started to change the dynamics."

Patterson had not even entered the competition when some of the worst conditions she can remember led to a delay of more than one hour at Scotstoun Stadium.

The rain got so heavy that organisers seriously considering postponing the event, but the competitors, some of whom were huddled under sleeping bags to stay warm, unanimously voted to continue.

"We had flooding at the start of our run-up and that made it quite difficult," Patterson said.

"I don't think I've ever jumped in so much water."

Olyslagers, a world champion and Olympic silver medallist, was thrilled to add another Commonwealth silver to the bronze she won in 2018 and relished the tricky conditions.

"I'm calling it an interesting, educational competition," Olyslagers said.

"Tonight was Eleanor's night and she did such a good job, but I know this is going to prepare me for the rest of the season now."