Women win 3x3 gold as Wombats defend Games title

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Australia's wheelchair men have won back-to-back 3x3 gold medals, pulling away from England in their Commonwealth Games final in Glasgow.

The women also easily beat Uganda 21-11 for a second gold medal to end the tournament, despite Emma Clarke not playing because of injury.

But the men were again denied by England, losing 19-17 in the final, and the wheelchair women won a bronze, with a 19-17 win over Canada.

Eithen Leard again starred with 10 points as Australia ran out 19-13 winners in the men's wheelchair final..

Australia's bid for an unprecedented golden Games sweep in 3x3 was denied when the wheelchair women lost their semi-final.

Marena Whittle of Team Australia jumps for the ball while under pressure from Melissa Akullu of Team Uganda during the Women's 3x3 gold medal final. James Fearn/Getty Images

Australia were the only country with all four teams in the semis and the wombat Women were the last to play.

A boisterous home crowd helped power Scotland to a 15-12 win over Australia and will now take on Uganda for gold.

Australia's men had set the tone at the SEC, kicking off three straight semi-final wins with a 21-14 victory over Scotland in the able-bodied event.

Australia players celebrate winning gold in the Men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball gold medal. Steve Welsh/PA Images via Getty Images

Three-time Paralympian Tom O'Neill-Thorne then led the charge in the wheelchair semi-final against Scotland, scoring eight points in a 19-12 win.

Amy Atwell picked up where the nation's men left off and continued her red-hot form by shooting 13 points to help the Gangurru women to a 21-8 win over Jamaica.

Australia's bid for three gold medals comes after their three-medal haul in the sport's Games debut in Birmingham.

The Wombat men won the wheelchair title by defeating Canada in 2022, with Australia taking silver in the men's able-bodied and the women's wheelchair tournaments.

The Gangurru women defeated New Zealand for bronze in Birmingham.