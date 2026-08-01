Caldwell's mile, men's relay complete golden Games haul

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Abbey Caldwell led an Australian clean sweep of the women's mile to put a golden seal on the nation's stunning Commonwealth Games athletics campaign in Glasgow.

Caldwell stormed to gold in the final track event at Scotstoun Stadium, leading home compatriots Jessica Hull and Claudia Hollingsworth.

It came after sprint king Lachie Kennedy spearheaded a dramatic victory in the men's 4x100m relay on yet another medal-laden night for Australia.

Kennedy and his teammates sent a message to the world when they stunned Olympic champions Canada in crossing the line first.

Kurtis Marschall (pole vault), Mackenzie Little (javelin), Matt Denny (discus), Jemima Montag (10,000m race walk) and Rhiannon Clarke (200m T38) also won gold on the last day of the athletics schedule.

Emerging star Cameron Myers had to settle for silver behind Scotland's dominant world record holder Josh Kerr in the men's mile, while Ky Robinson added 5000m silver to his 10,000m gold before Luke Boyes claimed his first major international medal with silver in the 800m.

Gold medalists Lachlan Kennedy, Joshua Azzopardi, Calab Law and Rohan Browning of Team Australia. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Australia's women's 4x100m relay team were a whisker away from a medal, finishing fourth.

Caldwell capped another historic night for Australia when she surged home in four minutes 39.31 seconds, ahead of Hull (4:39.86) and Hollingsworth (4:40.20).

It was a second silver in Glasgow for Hull, who finished behind compatriot Rose Davies in the 5000m, while Caldwell added to the 1500m bronze she won in Birmingham four years ago.

"This one came a little bit harder than that bronze did," Caldwell said.

"I was young and oblivious at the time ... but chasing this gold was going to be a challenge and a half, so to come out and execute it is a dream come true.

"It's the last event ... it's built up, reframed as the mile as opposed to the 1500m, it's everything.

"All eyes were on it and there was a level of expectation around it. It's an absolute privilege, honestly."

Australia won the men's 4x100m relay in 38.07 seconds, followed by Canada (38.11) and Nigeria (38.12).

Canada and South Africa were initially disqualified, with Ghana promoted to bronze, but an appeal process carried on long after the race was completed.

Australia claimed their first victory in the event since 1974, and first medal since taking bronze in 2002.

National record holder and 100m individual silver medallist Kennedy gave Australia a strong start, teaming with Josh Azzopardi and Calab Law before Rohan Browning brought it home.

"These guys did all the hard work, put me in a winning position," Browning said.

"All I had to do was hold on.

"Four years ago I fell over in the heat, got this team DQ'd, had to carry the burden of that for the past four years and today makes gold taste extra sweet."

Making the result even more impressive, Australia pulled it off without teen sensation Gout Gout and former Kiwi Eddie Nketia.

Gout prioritised the under-20 world championships, before he was sidelined with a serious hamstring injury.

He and Nketia, who reached the individual 100m final in Glasgow, could be part of an even more formidable relay team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Robinson dug deep late in a gruelling 5000m tussle to cross the line second behind Kenya's Mathew Kipsang.

The 24-year-old said silver was "nothing to be sad about" despite falling just short of his target of matching compatriot Davies' historic 5000-10,000m double.

"The plan is always gold and gold. Unfortunately, it fell a little short, you know," Robinson said.

"When you're out here racing, you want to win.

"That's how simple it is and I don't think that there was much I could have done today to win that race. I gave it my all."

Australia claimed 34 athletics medals in Glasgow - 12 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze - to match the country's best Commonwealth Games haul on foreign soil.