Golden Glasgow: Aussies finish with mammoth medal haul

Australia's track cyclists have transformed pure pain, near-retirement and woefully timed ill health into a dominating Commonwealth Games campaign.
Georgia Baker's history-equalling exploits earned her the honour of carrying the flag at the closing ceremony on Monday morning (AEST).
She was stunned when team chef de mission Petria Thomas broke the news to her in the middle of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, moments after finishing runner-up to teammate Alyssa Polites in the women's elimination race.
Baker had wondered whether any of this would be possible, given she was sick for a crucial training camp only days out from the Games.
Polites was a wonderfully tearful mess, given she nearly retired from the sport and took time off because of ill health.
Instead, she and Baker are key members of the women's track endurance group that won the team pursuit in Glasgow and are targeting the Los Angeles Olympics with growing confidence.
Also on day four of Games cycling, Leigh Hoffman was happy not to throw up after winning the 1km time trial with a Games-record time.
Just as Baker joined the select company of Anna Meares, Matt Glaetzer and Brad McGee as Australian cycling's five-time Commonwealth Games gold medallists, Hoffman also made history.
His three gold and one silver made him the first Australian cyclist to win four medals at a Commonwealth Games.
Tara Neyland won her second gold of the Games in the women's C4-C5 1km time trial as fellow Australian Erin Normoyle took bronze.
Oli Bleddyn won silver in the men's points race - the last event of the Games - and Kristina Clonan took bronze in the women's keirin.
All up, Australia won 171 medals, featuring 70 gold, that easily topped the Glasgow standings.
England were a distant second with 29 gold and 110 medals.
The Australian cycling squad's solid campaign contributed 10 gold and 28 medals in total.
Thomas said the emotional hugs from Polites and fellow elimination rider Sophie Edwards after she broke the flag bearer news was a good indication of why Baker was given the honour.
"You can at least see from her the way her teammates reacted how respected she is within this group of cyclists, so I think we we made a good choice there," Thomas said.
Given how much her teammates backed her in for the team pursuit and then the scratch race gold medal, despite the illness, it was fitting that Baker ended up with a medal.
The two Australians worked over Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster at the end of the race, with Polites dashing clear as Baker ensured their quinella.
"She deserves this gold medal so much," Baker said.
"Alyssa's worked so hard for me this week - it's the least I can do, to repay the favour. I don't want to take that away from her at all.
"The girls really backed me (for the team pursuit), my experience I suppose - 'you can do it, G' - I levelled up and did it."
Then came Thomas's stunning news.
"I felt like I was in a bit of a dream, with Alyssa winning the gold and this on top of it. It was a really emotional moment," Baker said.
"I'm just really proud, one of the biggest honours of my career."
For Polites, gold in the team pursuit and elimination was proof perfect that her comeback from illness had been worth it.
"I thought I was going to quit. These girls kept me on the pedals. I can't thank them enough," she said through tears.
Hoffman reflected on the brutality of the "kilo" after clocking 58.530 seconds to break the Games record. Teammate Tayte Ryan won the bronze medal.
"You don't feel human. My legs are still burning ... 58 seconds of pure pain," Hoffman said.
"I'm proud I didn't spew."
Welsh sprinting phenomenon Emma Finucane, the partner of former Australian Matt Richardson, won her fourth gold of the Games in the women's keirin
Finucane is only the second cyclist to win four gold at a Commonwealth Games and the first to do so all on the track.