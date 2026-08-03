Golden Glasgow: Aussies finish with mammoth medal haul

Open Extended Reactions

Australia's track cyclists have transformed pure pain, near-retirement and woefully timed ill health into a dominating Commonwealth Games campaign.

Georgia Baker's history-equalling exploits earned her the honour of carrying the flag at the closing ceremony on Monday morning (AEST).

She was stunned when team chef de mission Petria Thomas broke the news to her in the middle of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, moments after finishing runner-up to teammate Alyssa Polites in the women's elimination race.

Baker had wondered whether any of this would be possible, given she was sick for a crucial training camp only days out from the Games.

Polites was a wonderfully tearful mess, given she nearly retired from the sport and took time off because of ill health.

Instead, she and Baker are key members of the women's track endurance group that won the team pursuit in Glasgow and are targeting the Los Angeles Olympics with growing confidence.

Georgia Baker of Team Australia celebrates winning the Women's 10km Scratch Race Final. Sam Mellish/Getty Images

Also on day four of Games cycling, Leigh Hoffman was happy not to throw up after winning the 1km time trial with a Games-record time.

Just as Baker joined the select company of Anna Meares, Matt Glaetzer and Brad McGee as Australian cycling's five-time Commonwealth Games gold medallists, Hoffman also made history.

His three gold and one silver made him the first Australian cyclist to win four medals at a Commonwealth Games.

Tara Neyland won her second gold of the Games in the women's C4-C5 1km time trial as fellow Australian Erin Normoyle took bronze.

Oli Bleddyn won silver in the men's points race - the last event of the Games - and Kristina Clonan took bronze in the women's keirin.

All up, Australia won 171 medals, featuring 70 gold, that easily topped the Glasgow standings.

England were a distant second with 29 gold and 110 medals.

The Australian cycling squad's solid campaign contributed 10 gold and 28 medals in total.